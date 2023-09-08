Ugandans need a war before 2026

The way the political elite in Uganda is behaving, it would take a war to rally them behind any idea of national interest value. FDC has never recovered from the primary elections that returned the party presidential candidate for the 2016 General Election. They may claim to have moved on; but behind the facade of tough brave faces, lie some bleeding hearts. They have erroneously framed the current party leadership challenges as an ideological divide. The problem, though, is not ideological but ethical. Differences between the top party leadership can be traced to passion (and emotions) in the process of seeking positions of partisan leadership. By the way, the word ‘ideology’ is now out of fashion.

The Democratic Party, for whose activism and support my father was exiled in the DR Congo in the early 1980s, is enjoying a period of pacific placidity in the bowls of the NRM.

And Mr Amama Mbabazi, the man (in whom) analysts placed so much hope to bring some novelty to the national political dynamics in 2016, went the Olara Otunu way: Hot on CV, short on shots. Mr Museveni knows what he wants but doesn’t seem to know (and appreciate) what Ugandans want.

Let me ask a question: What will be the issues in the 2026 elections? Save for the excitement value likely to come with the (unlikely?) candidature of Gen MK, what issues will be at the centre of the 2026 elections? Before the 2016 elections, there was an uncanny debate on the tenure of a presidential term of office. Some people claimed a seven-year presidential term of office was better.

At that time, countries like Rwanda (and Senegal?), whose constitution had hitherto provided for a seven-year presidential tenure of office, had reduced them to five years.

As an incumbent, someone seeking re-election derives his (actually feeds on) political strength from the administrative functions of the state (Legislature, Executive and Judiciary), his political party (partisan NRM support) and popular support (the masses). But it is very likely that such a leader may not know which of these three constituencies offers him conscious and conscientious support.

Religious leaders under Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) and senior statesmen operating under The Elders Forum of Uganda (TEFU) seem to have chilled their quest for a national dialogue. In the run up to the 2016 elections, they framed the national dialogue as the right instrument to forge a national consensus for the country.

But what is national consensus when individuals can’t even handle an internal party electoral loss or victory? What is national consensus when an individual political leader harbours the portrayal of him or herself as the product of divine-ordaination (to sacrifice himself to lead the poor people of Uganda)?

**************

I was recently invited to lunch by the head of a non-state international agency with diplomatic status. After ‘quarrelling’ with his lady secretary over how she got my telephone number, I accepted the lunch date: but the lunch would happen after two weeks. The man was patient. We met. Had lunch. Good food. Coffee. And talked. I was blown off with his vast knowledge of the region’s security and geo-politics. I told him his knowledge on Zimbabwe qualified him as a CIA Desk Officer on Zimbabwe. He laughed my joke off, saying he was ‘not smart enough to cut the CIA grade’. We parted.

But not before he asked what I made of Uganda’s road to 2026. ‘I was told you predicted that Mr Museveni would not be on the ballot in 2021. Anything on 2026?

A day later, he sent me a high quality analysis that put Mr Museveni at the centre of regional and international socio-economic politics. I sent him a response: if Mr Museveni were to play the role this analysis assigns him, then he will need a war to first rally his country.

If I am allowed to hazard a quote whose origin I can’t place, here is: ‘we make war to make peace. One only needs a cuasa belli (cause for war)’.