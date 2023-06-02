UK immigration reforms are racist

“Mr Speaker, I said enough is enough and I mean it; and that means I am prepared to do what must be done. So, early next year, we will introduce new legislation to make unambiguously clear that if you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here. Instead you will be detained and swiftly returned either to your home country or to a safe country where your asylum claim will be considered; and you will no longer be able to frustrate removal attempts with late or spurious claims or appeals. And once removed, you should have no right to re-entry, settlement or citizenship.”

These were the words of Rishi Sunak, prime minister of the UK addressing the House of Commons late last year.

True to his word, the UK is currently in the process of enacting the Illegal Immigration Bill and if passed, the home secretary will have a duty to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” third country. Migrants will not be granted bail or be able to seek judicial review for the first 28 days of detention, while children under 18, those medically unfit to fly or at risk of serious harm in the country to which they are being taken, will be able to delay departure. People removed from the UK will be blocked from returning, or seeking British citizenship in future, and the number of refugees the UK will settle through “safe and legal routes” will also be capped.

Prior to this Bill, we saw the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership signed in April 2022; a plan that includes a five-year ‘asylum partnership arrangement’ that allows the UK to “dump” some people in Rwanda, who would otherwise claim asylum in the UK in return for £120 million (about Shs549b) in development funding to Rwanda. Nobody has so far been removed under the partnership as the first planned flight on June 14, 2022, was halted following a controversial European Court of Human Rights injunction. Let’s not forget that not so long ago, the UK questioned Rwanda’s human rights record.

The latest assault is on student visa routes which, according to the UK Government, will substantially cut net migration by restricting the ability for international students to bring family members on all but post-graduate research routes and banning people from using a student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK.

If adopted, the new immigration “reforms’’ would be a clear breach of the 1951 Refugee Convention to which the UK is one of the original signatories. This convention recognises the international customary law principle of non-refoulement which forbids a country receiving asylum seekers from returning them to a country in which they would be in probable danger of persecution based on “race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion”.

In the aftermath of the First World War, millions of people fled their homeland in search of refuge. Their numbers increased dramatically during and after the Second World War, as millions more were forcibly displaced. States, therefore, recognised that protecting refugees and asylum seekers and safeguarding their human rights required international cooperation. It is, therefore, disturbing to see that the UK, one of the biggest economies in the world and her sisters in the Global North continuously close borders even to the most deserving of international protection.

With criticism from the UN, the international community, civil society organisations and some sections of the public within the UK, the Sunak administration is determined to see these reforms implemented. If it is not a move to paint the UK whiter, what then is it? There is, therefore, a need for the UK to consider durable and humane solutions.