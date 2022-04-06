Ukraine: Time for Uganda to stand up for what it believes in

After reading the Russian ambassador’s recent interview in a local paper, I have no choice but to provide feedback, as readers are being deliberately misled through statements full of distorted information.

The Kremlin created the unacceptable phrase “special military operation in Ukraine” in an attempt to cover up the reality: a brutal invasion of a sovereign country. Fact: on February 24, 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are systematically committing crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Ukrainian people.

The ambassador of Russia mentions that they “have been left with no peaceful alternative to settle the problems that developed through no fault of ours”. This is a cynical lie. I am outraged that the Russian envoy dares to talk about Ukrainian wrongdoing as Russia bombs and shells innocent civilians, including in schools and hospitals.

The unprovoked and unjustified invasion launched by Russia against Ukraine is a brutal violation of the UN Charter which has no justification under international law. Ukraine has received much support from the international community including from the UN Security Council.

Nevertheless, some countries, including Uganda, remain silent and abstain from condemnation of Russia’s encroachments on the sovereignty of an independent country. I call on Uganda to support Ukraine at the UN by voting against Russia’s invasion. Think of your country’s image, the aggressor state Russia considers you to be its ally, counting on your neutrality despite its crimes in Ukraine.

Neutrality is unexpected from a country such as Uganda, committed to the international rule of law - fundamental to international peace, and a country well aware of the devastating humanitarian consequences of war.

The Government of Uganda understands clearly the humanitarian challenges caused by war. Uganda itself is generously hosting refugees from many conflicts. Today, Ukraine has also become a country seeking shelter and safety for its people. This is something Uganda must not turn a blind eye to.

In recent years, Ukraine and Uganda have been enjoying an invigorated relationship, particularly in trade. In 2021, the volume of trade between Ukraine and Uganda increased significantly, exports from Ukraine increased by 587.7 percent, mostly cereals, and imports from Uganda, mainly coffee and tea, also increased by 125.2 percent. These accomplishments have already suffered from Russia’s invasion; it will take time to renew this positive trend after the war.

Regardless of the fact that Ukraine is under Russian attack, I want to assure you that we are determined to start the cereal sowing campaign on time. The ongoing Russian invasion puts in danger not only Ukrainian food security but also creates serious challenges for many countries. Price rises in Uganda will be because of Russia’s actions, not those of Ukraine.

I am quite sure that Ugandans, like most of the world, can see the truth - Russia’s illegal actions are nothing more than a war of brute imperialism. We ask the Ugandan people to stand with Ukraine in order for good to prevail over evil. Your solidarity with Ukraine will always stay in our hearts.