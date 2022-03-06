Ukraine war: Africans should join hands against the racists

Currently, the world, more importantly the United Nations, is busy deliberating on how to avoid catastrophe in Ukraine.

This is after the bullish Russian decided to invade Ukraine last week. Russia resorted to arms after Ukraine, its former territory under the defunct USSR, showed signs of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) that brings together the US and some European countries for the purpose of shielding themselves against any invasion, which can only come from Russia, and possibly China.

Those acquainted with the geopolitics and the superstructure of the world aren’t shocked at all.

Social media is overflowing with videos showing Ukrainian police and Polish border guards denying Africans the chance to flee the war simply because they are Black. What does this say about Africans?

First, Africans themselves don’t care about each other. Why are Africans unconcerned when it comes to the welfare of their brethren?

Don’t they know that such slackness gives racists a blank cheque to keep on discriminating against Africans?

There was a video of an African mother with her baby in the freezing temperatures – among many appalling incidents in Ukraine – after being denied access to a shelter simply because they weren’t White enough.

The AU and African countries maintained silence as if what was done was normal. They only came out to make a statement a week later.

Africans can attest to how their leaders are conspirators in racism. They kind-heartedly treat other races, for example, who maltreat Africans but mistreat their fellow Africans. Africans conspire with foreigners to rob their countries. Isn’t this self-discrimination?

I once wrote about the Jarawa, Africans who live in the Andaman Island in India, and the way they’re treated like animals by the authorities there. The AU has never bothered to research and seek the truth about such allegations.

Also, refer to the recent accusations of slavery in the Maghreb where African Arabs still sell Blacks to slavery. The AU’s nowhere to be seen.

There have been accusations of deaths and tortures for African househelps in the Gulf and other Arab countries.

Refer to how Israel has been discriminating against its Black Jews or Falasha from Ethiopia.

Even if these guys were duped into denying that they’re Africans, we don’t need to punish them or repeat the same crime their dupers are committing.

Second, racism in Ukraine shows that even the international community doesn’t care enough about Africans simply because they aren’t White enough to be valued.

To know this, just imagine what the reaction would have been if Whites had been maltreated.

Third, some African countries are busy condemning Russia, which in my opinion is a good thing. But charity begins at home. How do they get the audacity to condemn Russia but have the nerve to condone discrimination against their brothers and sisters? What’s wrong with us?

We need to value ourselves and care about each other. When other races are discriminated against, they stand together to maintain and show their significance and worth.

Africans need to hit back at whoever discriminates against them. For example, after the war ends in Ukraine, Africans should not go back to study there without an apology and assurances from the Ukraine government.

Africans should unite their countries and form one country that’ll be able to give them a voice internationally, not to mention establish the services they seek abroad.

We are responsible for ourselves. If we love ourselves and each other, others will love us. If we respect and value ourselves, others will.

But shall we remain negligent and stroppy as we currently are, we will suffer even more.