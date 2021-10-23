By Harold Acemah More by this Author

The United Nations celebrates its 76th anniversary today with pomp and pageantry. United Nations Day was observed for the first time in 1948 when yours truly was barely one year old.

The theme for United Nations Day 2021 is: “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.” It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate diversity of cultures, races, religions and languages in the world; a day on which countries of the world come together to spread ideas of peace, harmony and goodwill among all peoples on earth.

Several activities have been planned to celebrate UN Day at UN headquarters, New York, at UN centres in Geneva, Nairobi and Vienna, UN country offices worldwide and in all member states, including Uganda which joined the world organisation on October 25, 1962, as the 110th member state of the UN.

The Charter of the UN was signed in San Francisco, USA, on June 26, 1945, by 51 original member states at the end of the “United Nations Conference on International Organisation” convened to draw up the Charter. Only four African countries were among the original members, namely Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia and South Africa.

The UN came into existence formally on October 24, 1945, when the Charter was ratified by all five permanent members of the Security Council, namely, China, France, UK, USSR and USA and a majority of the original member states. Hence UN Day is celebrated annually on October 24.

The United Nations is a multilateral organisation consisting of 193 member states and two observers, the Holy See (Vatican) and Palestine. The term multilateralism refers to coordinated diplomatic interaction between three or more countries in international politics for peaceful cooperation in economic, political or security matters and is the opposite of bilateral or unilateral actions by states. Igad, EAC, SADC, ECOWAS, AU and UN are all fruits of multilateralism.

The preamble to the UN Charter commits member states to “employ international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social advancement of peoples.”

Advertisement

Multilateralism is derived from the purposes of the United Nations stipulated in the UN Charter, namely: to achieve international cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character; to promote and encourage respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion; and to be a centre for harmonising the actions of nations to achieve the goals of the organisation.

The commitment, determination and record of the UN in efforts to promote multilateralism at regional and global levels are self-evident and commendable not only in Uganda, but elsewhere in Africa and the world. The UN’s efforts to address global problems, such as, Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and global warming are only a few of the several challenges which demand and require collective commitment to multilateralism.

No country, however powerful and wealthy, can solve such problems unilaterally, as former US president Donald Trump mistakenly tried to do with his misguided “America first” and “Make America Great Again” approach and mindset. Thank God, Americans denied Trump a second term as president.

I am glad president Joe Biden has moved swiftly since January 20 to reverse most of the isolationist policies Trump introduced and pursued recklessly during his administration, which antagonised the USA from the UN and from America’s traditional allies, Nato and European Union.

On the occasion of United Nations Day, I would like to salute UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and members of staff at UN headquarters, in Uganda and throughout the world. I wish all of them every success.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

[email protected]