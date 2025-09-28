UN@ 80: Which way forward to achieve global stability?

World leaders gathered this week at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the UN General Assembly 2025 as the global intergovernmental organisation celebrates 80 years. But as the leaders gathered to celebrate the world’s pressing problems, US President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of the UN and accused it of failing to resolve conflicts.

Saying he had ended seven conflicts in the past few months, Mr Trump accused the world body of doing little to help. “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he asked.

“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It is empty words, and empty words don’t solve war.”

Mr Trump's criticism of the UN is a continuation of his scepticism of systems that have kept the world together for decades.

Soon after being sworn in for a second term in January, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation; implemented trade policies that have threatened the World Trade Organisation, which has been in place for 75 years; and exited the Paris Agreement, among others.

As the world watches these actions first-hand, it brings into question the future of multilateralism.

In international relations, multilateralism refers to an alliance of multiple countries pursuing a common goal.

In the past, UN Secretary General António Guterres has said “multilateralism is not an option but a necessity as we build back a better world with more equality and resilience, and a more sustainable world”.

For decades, the UN has been the backbone of multilateralism, carrying on its back platforms that encourage dialogue, cooperation, and collective action that have addressed issues such as peace and security, climate change, and human rights, among others.

But the greatest challenge of the UN today is the independence and lack of commitment by member states.

There is increasing defiance by member states against UN resolutions, defaulting on international treaties and multilateral agreements, thereby crippling multilateralism. That said, there has never been a better time to reshape multilateralism as embedded in the United Nations charter. As we celebrate 80 years of the UN, the world is at a crossroads, and we need to answer the questions: do we redefine, reshape or reinvent multilateralism?

Reshaping it requires a thorough, holistic review of governance, addressing existential challenges, fostering solidarity and trust in conflict resolution mechanisms.

Beyond statements, conferences and public reports, the huge task requires a re-examination of the geopolitical governance structure.

We also need strategic reforms in the United Nations Security Council to bridge the power imbalance, and rectify the voting structures in tandem with current economic and demographic realities of the 21st Century.

I strongly believe that a robust UN restructuring will enhance efficiency, effectiveness and accountability. In conclusion, organisations have a life; from infancy, adolescence, to adulthood. At 80 years, it’s time to consider a fresh impetus.

In the absence of restructuring, the world will need a new multipolar order that will stir adaptive governance, balance power, tame nationalism, a crisis readiness mechanism, and restore trust and solidarity. As the US pursues its ‘America First’ policies to regain its position as the world's superpower, we need an order that will be the last defence line for humanity.

The writer is a sustainable development analyst.