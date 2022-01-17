Unanswered questions as schools reopen 

Avelino Isharaza

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

“ How do we maintain a population of 2,000-plus students for 14 weeks on purely academics?
 

The first step to recovery from any disease, disaster or situation is acceptance. Acceptance stabilises the mind, giving it the psychological support it needs to begin on the recovery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.