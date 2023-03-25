UNAS: Promoting sciences for prosperity

Right from its inception on October 20, 2000, Uganda National Academy of Sciences (UNAS) set out to become the premier honorific society for eminent scientists in Uganda.

To leverage the expertise and stature of its members, the academy added a service component to complement its honorific arm in July 2005.

Since then, the academy has played two primary roles, namely to honour distinguished scientists of Uganda and provide pro bono evidence-informed advice to government and Ugandans on science, technology, innovation and sustainable development.

“Sciences” in plural embraces all human endeavours that place a premium on credible evidence; hence UNAS honours experts in all disciplines, including humanities and arts, in addition to what is generally perceived as science.

The academy focuses 20 percent of its efforts on honorific activities and 80 percent on service provision.

It operates as a neutral arbiter during contentious national debates, such as whether to provide free social services to refugees and whether to use DDT to control malaria.

UNAS has had four presidents; Prof Paul Mugambi (2000-2014), Prof Nelson Sewankambo (2014-2019), Prof Peter Mugyenyi (2019-2022) and Prof Grace Bantebya (since October 2022) who is the first female head of the academy.

Across the world, national academies provide singular service to their societies as independent, professional and non-political advisors. They are a repository of knowledge and wisdom from all spheres of human activity.

They have convening power and provide a neutral platform for experts in disparate disciplines to address societal challenges.

The academies also clarify emerging issues in science, technology and policy to prepare for and respond to threats, such as, pandemics.

Achievements of UNAS

UNAS has since 2000 published several insightful, scholarly and policy-oriented documents which include the following: Finding Humanity in Uncertainty: Pandemic Preparedness and Response in Uganda (2022); and Re-imagining Being and Belonging in Uganda: An Enabling Framework to Foster Our Sustained Development (2022).

Others include; Trust in Our Nation: Building Effective Governance and Partnership Systems for Uganda’s Development (2021); and Root Causes of Low Vaccination Coverage and Under-Immunisation in sub-Saharan Africa (2021), among others.

As the leading sciences academy in eastern Africa, UNAS is uniquely suited to serve Uganda. Its fellows have rendered excellent services to national stakeholders, such as, Ministry of Health on vaccine policy and immunisation practices, Office of the Prime Minister on integrating nutrition and agriculture and Parliament of Uganda on evidence-based legislation.

Permanent home

Makerere University hosts the secretariat of the academy, but UNAS needs an independent and permanent home to accommodate increased programmatic activities and staff. Its current headquarters cannot accommodate all its operations.

UNAS has embarked on a year-long process to revitalise its strategy. All national stakeholders have an opportunity to influence the next strategy which will enhance the relevance of UNAS to Ugandans. Uganda’s development efforts should be grounded in the sciences.

Congratulations to UNAS for a job well done.