Unborn children should be protected

Allow me to add a voice to the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which legalised and normalised the taking of innocent human life through abortion. The heavens must have rejoiced (Luke 15:1) following this ruling.

Abortion actually degrades the woman and deprives her of her God-given right to give life. Every legislation should be put in place to make sure a woman fulfils her obligation to give life or remain celibate.

There are five main political and cultural reasons put forward by the offenders to kill innocent human life. They claim that abortion prevents overpopulation and poverty. We don’t have to kill in order to regulate population: there are other natural and safer methods of controlling birth. People need sex discipline and control; man is a rational animal with free will; the moment we start living by instinct only then shall we be graded as animals.

There are those who say the unborn are not persons and, therefore, have no rights. An embryo is already a human being made in image of God (Genesis 1:27). Others argue that women have their rights to their bodies. These rights are God-given and misusing them is an abuse of the Creator.

The killers also argue that the conception was through rape or incest. The methods of conception do not matter. Deformed fetus also has a right to life. Many people have twisted the teaching of the Bible to suit their ego to support abortion.

In Uganda, many crimes happen behind the scenes even with prohibitive laws in place. Secularism, sexual sin and atheism have affected the youth since the teaching of Catechism in schools was abolished in preference to Christian Religious Education (CRE) which is a general knowledge about Christianity. Faith in the fear of God is lacking.

Appeals by leaders to stop crimes such as teenage pregnancy and motherhood will continue to fall on deaf ears: ‘though seeing, but do not see; though hearing but do not hear’ (Mark 4:12).

At least 250 young girls below the age of 15 years got pregnant every month in 2021 (The Economic and Social Burden of Teenage Pregnancy in Uganda…) This number is a drop in an ocean considering that there are many adult mothers who are not captured in these studies.

IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) technology is another source where innocent lives are killed. The embryos developed within the laboratory are human beings; they are implanted into the uterus of a woman or surrogate to grow. The process often leaves many unsuccessful embryos and the unwanted ones being destroyed.

The Bible teaches that marriage is a call by God and is between man and women and children are to be born of that union (Genesis 1:28; 2:24) and Psalm 127:3 says that children are a gift, not a right. Infants are attached to their mothers in the womb which attachment cannot be transferred to the commissioning mother.