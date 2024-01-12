Understanding guidance and supervision of personnel at workplace

It takes more effort for an individual or organization to generate results if expectations are to be met.

That is why we cannot lightly take guidance and supervision of our personnel at the workplace. The two words (guidance and supervision) can be described as ingredients for a better service or more specifically as means to an end.



From the history of living together in an organized society, managing personnel has proved challenging especially when it comes to service provision.

Sometimes it goes the extra mile to closer supervision and monitoring when personnel on the ground are not aware of what exactly is to be done. Yet as an organization strives to exist, it should be known for the services it offers or delivers to the people.

Through services, the needs and desires of our people can easily be met. If not all, many organizations experience challenges that relate to personnel guidance and supervision.

On many occasions, you find complaints may crop up as alarm on little results or poor performance. The question that has ever remained in the minds of many is; what could have gone wrong, where and why? Could it be a lack of orientation, knowledge, laxity, motivation, facilitation, deliberate intention or manipulations? It is even hard to concentrate or zero on only one but probably a cobweb of reasons may be intertwined.

In practice, supervision in itself should not target fringe benefits but rather a responsibility that encourages accountability.

A friend of mine one time told me, it is unimaginable if at all, “guidance and supervision” are in themselves real. To him, he sees briefing that would be realized through regular communication to give a sense of direction to have been bewitched and now exist as a form, not substance.

He added that supervision is mostly done when something goes wrong which is more likely a show of seriousness just to retain oneself in a place.

As one appreciates communication in personnel guidance, information shared becomes a common good.

We remove doubt on each other and this enables us to attain a common goal. The beauty about guiding and supervising your personnel lies in how effective you make communication, observation, devotion and commitment to your job.

And again, once personnel lack clear briefing, they are bound to error which affects their performance particularly when there is a lack of observations, limited reactions, responses, audience and less issuance of orders which does not give room for corrections.

The expectations of our service recipients or organizations we serve; will therefore be negative on us. However, when all is well, we experience normal workflow and value for money.

We need to deeply understand the importance of guidance and supervision to reflect more on service provision. It is high time we emphasize communication as a foundation with the expression of ability, will and clarity in the supervisors.

Above all, the routine can be broken down through spot checks to bring alertness, unpredictability and seriousness in our personnel for better service.



