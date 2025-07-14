Understanding is what our institutions need

In research and academia, we often assume that having knowledge about a subject is enough. But this is only a starting point. You can have all the information about a phenomenon, yet fail to produce a frontier publishable research paper—or fail to make your students understand what you’re teaching. Why? Because knowledge alone does not guarantee effectiveness.

What matters more is understanding: the ability to connect the dots, to conceptualise events, and to communicate them clearly and meaningfully. This same principle applies in leadership, whether in public institutions, universities, or private enterprises. Leadership should not be treated as a ceremonial promotion. It must be based on a deep understanding of the institution—how it works, where it is going, and what it needs to evolve.

The truth is, having knowledge is the easier part; understanding is the difficult part. And without that understanding, even the best-resourced institution can stall—or worse, collapse under the weight of its own internal confusion. Leadership without conceptual clarity means you are simply managing what you see, not what lies beneath. Growth, if it happens, is often by chance—not by design. That is the reality we are seeing across several institutions in Uganda and elsewhere in Africa. Take the troubling case of Aponye Uganda Limited, a well-known name in the food supply business.

The news that its assets may be auctioned off due to debt distress is not just unfortunate—it is alarming. How can a business with such national relevance fall into such financial crisis? The answer may lie less in macroeconomic shocks or credit conditions than in a deeper failure to manage institutional transitions.

Similarly, the situation unfolding within the Mohan Kiwanuka business empire is raising important questions about succession and sustainability.

Kiwanuka is undoubtedly one of Uganda’s most accomplished entrepreneurs. But the current transition struggles suggest that there may have been insufficient preparation for what happens after the founder. Without a clear vision for institutional continuity, the empire risks fragmentation, as competing interests take hold and strategic direction is lost.

These are not isolated cases. Across Uganda, we see examples of institutions that start with promise but struggle to sustain momentum or adapt over time. This is partly due to a failure to move from knowing an institution to understanding it.

Leadership that is based purely on seniority or visibility, rather than vision and strategic insight, is often unable to drive transformation. The lesson here is clear: we must nurture a generation of leaders who not only know their institutions, but deeply understand them.

That understanding should go beyond familiarity with policies or procedures. It should include grasping the institution’s purpose, anticipating future challenges, and preparing for transition and renewal. It is time we recognised that leadership is a responsibility that requires depth of thought, clarity of vision, and a deep appreciation of the institution’s journey.

As Uganda and Africa strive for sustainable development, we cannot afford to rely on chance. We need deliberate leadership grounded in understanding.

The writer, Mike Ibrahim Okumu, is an associate Professor and Dean.

Fellow of The Uganda National Academy of Sciences (FUNAS)