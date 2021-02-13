Uneb needs to be supported to set exams in these unusual times

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I was recently shocked to see an MP question the Uganda National Examinations Board’s (Uneb) request for a supplementary budget on the floor of Parliament.

The fact that Covid-19 is in our midst, the education sector needn’t have only asked for UNEB’s supplementary budget, but rather demanded for a bigger supplementary budget to roll out critical deliverables such as the lower secondary school curriculum, the national teacher policy, and the TVET policy.

National exams are a matter of quality assurance that require utmost prioritisation. Uneb needs to be supported to deliver accurate and credible national examinations at all levels. Any interruptions can occasion unprecedented delays.

The 2020 academic year has already been interrupted and will be unique in many ways. First, exams will be done in 2021. It can be argued that the 2020 national examinations will require double effort from Uneb to ensure increased implementation of both management and administrative measures.

Right from organised evacuations in case of medical conditions among candidates to deployment of medical officers, the task before them is enormous. They also have to ensure strict adherence to SOPs not only during the writing of exams, but also after since candidates have a tendency of celebrating after writing their final exams.

Also unique is that fact that the candidates will be required to write their exams with masks on. We cannot stop thinking that this unusual situation may lead to cheating through hiding of pieces of paper under masks.

To avert this, Uneb must employ varied methods of examination management to deliver respected and credible results during these challenging times. Uneb will need to hire specialised personnel at all levels to mitigate the possible vulnerabilities.

There is need for physical and technological deployment of monitoring systems to ensure quality output. Activities such as monitoring, invigilation, investigation, supervision, scouting, marking, compilation of marks, cleaning, verification of marks as well as confirmation of the same by different individuals and systems is not simple task.

Uneb might post an increase in the number of candidates registered to write national exams. The increase will be attributed to the fears that a number of parents have as a result of students losing out on last year.

Some parents could make their children skip semi-candidate classes and encourage them to straight away sit the exams.

So with all the above mentioned challenges that Uneb has to contend with during these unusual times, the exam body must be given all the support it needs.

The writer is national secretary of the Federation of Non-state Education Institutions pmkaboyo@gmail.com