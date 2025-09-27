Unfortunately, power isn’t just granted

For the first time in two decades, Ugandan voters shall be presented with a masculine ballot paper, after female hopefuls failed to meet requirements for the presidency.

Following the restoration of multiparty politics in 2005, former First Lady Miria Kalule Obote laid a strong foundation for women presidential contenders when she gave it a go in 2006, challenging President Museveni.

Ms Betty Kamya (2011), Ms Maureen Kyalya (2016) and Ms Nancy Kalembe (2021) have presented their feminine manifestos before the country.

Although all were unsuccessful, their candidacy signalled a growing movement to challenge inequalities in political representation and assumptions that women are incapable of occupying top leadership positions. The constant factor among the four contenders is the inconsistency in challenging power dominance.

The above female candidates have neither returned to contest for a second time nor sustained their presidential ambitions. Other hopefuls have had miscarried ambitions.

Half of the nominated presidential candidates for the 2026 polls are new contenders, meaning a 50/50 balance.

Yet, no previous female candidate returned, nor did we see a new entrant in the race. Why then do we see inconsistencies among women political leaders seeking to challenge the status quo? This inconsistency should cause concern. This is a multifaceted development, with four possible causes.

First, is it an issue of institutional barriers? We risk reducing women to mere symbols of equality if we ask the Electoral Commission (EC) to nominate females for the sake of gender equality.

Every candidate must meet the requirements regardless of their gender, but this does not obscure existing institutional barriers. For example, Ms Yvone Mpambara could not collect the required signatures because the Commission could not provide timely feedback on what she had submitted.

This affected her as an Independent candidate, as travelling to further districts is not only costly but also complex, requiring convincing doubtful voters to endorse a woman’s presidential ambitions. This, in subtle ways, is an institutional setting that frustrates female candidates, disadvantaging them over men. Second, elections have been monetised in the interest of a few. I don’t mean to say the presidency should attract financially weak contenders because it is also problematic, but existing voter demands make it complicated for women contenders.

Third, internal party politics have marginalised women. Of the four female presidential contestants in the last two decades, only Ms Obote and Ms Kamya have contested under political parties, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and Uganda Federal Alliance.

Ms Obote’s advantage was that her husband had died, and she had an advantage over the political party, UPC, whereas Kamya’s advantage stemmed from her breakaway from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Ms Kamya and Ms Obote, with existing party structures and the experience of running political parties, running for the presidency, had their ambitions abandoned after the first attempt.

Lastly, there are social expectations that, due to affirmative action positions, women have no business with other elective positions, including the presidency.

As a result, the electorate primarily perceives them as women, not leaders, so female aspirants spend more time engaging the electorate on why women should be trusted rather than on their manifestos. These biases are sustained by the EC’s limited civic education efforts.

The 2026 election is no less of a political regression in gender and representation. However, do the above factors suggest fatigue at the first attempt, that women leaders who don’t win choose to give up? History has taught us that power is not a rose plucked from the flower garden and gifted to a person. Rather, power is fought for.

This fight requires consistency and clarity of values. Although women’s right to vote was granted upon Independence in 1962, this was not an overnight win for women leaders. It was only achieved after years of persistent advocacy, organising, civic education, lobbying, et cetera.

This was not without challenges, including political resistance and ridicule. This background presents one truth: political change is not about mere participation but persistent presence and engagement. Women leaders need to build persistence in political spaces, show their existence and claim their space.

Culton Scovia Nakamya is a journalist

