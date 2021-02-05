Unhindered access to Internet is not luxury but a necessity for all

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The latest Ugandan government shutdown of the Internet emphasised the fact that this global system of computer networks is not a luxury, but a necessity for our country.



Not just social lives, but business came to a standstill. Some youth coined a phrase “living in the bush,” referring to how the five-day shutdown pushed them to a much earlier time of living in Uganda.

As with other places around the world, Ugandans use social media for work and for connecting with friends and relatives.

Individuals, churches, organisations, education institutions and businesses entities have WhatsApp groups and other virtual forums where they discuss developmental and social matters pertaining to their lives.

Last year, we formed a WhatsApp group of our neighbourhood. Its purpose was to mobilise funds for repairing a road leading to our homes.

Modern journalists need Internet in order to serve the prosumer audience, which is no longer passive or just consuming content.

The Internet has made the world a global village and in this age of advanced technology and Internet, it is hard to imagine that a business can run its operations efficiently without an Internet connection. People using Safe Boda, online shopping, education, etc, have all been brought to a standstill.

But, how much investment are we setting aside for Internet expansion and affordability?

According to the 2020 National Population Council report, Uganda has 42, 039,486 people. The Gobal Digital Insights report says there were 10.7 million Internet users in Uganda in January 2020, and the number of Internet users increased by 3.5 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

It further says Internet penetration in Uganda stood at 24 per cent. Simple mathematics shows that more than 31 million Ugandans do not have access to the Internet.

Yet this is an important tool that has several uses such as education and self-improvement, job creation, and social networks, among others. Individuals and corporations use the Internet.

I appreciate the fact that in the Western world, mobile phones have broadband Internet connection, multi-media functions, location awareness, etc. This is different from Africa where a significant number of people still use phones for mainly voice communication.

We need to upscale our Internet uptake. There is need for the country to effectively plan for wider Internet coverage throughout the nation because an empowered population will lead to information literacy and informed decisions.

Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Goal 9 aims to ‘significantly increase access to ICT and strive to provide universal and affordable access to the Internet in least developed countries by 2020.’

The Internet is essential for monitoring this economic and social political growth. This is not something that we can achieve in a short amount of time but we need to deliberately plan and set aside funds to expand this public good which is a necessity because it is a driver to information.

Education institutions ought to deliberately and practically include the study of Internet and other application in their curriculum.

Currently, most schools simply teach children how to switch on and off a computer and create a word document.

This is not enough because they are left to discover the Internet on their own and this could be one of the reasons that we do not use it positively.

The Internet should be a basic part of life in Uganda and for more Ugandans. We should make it available just like the rural electrification programme.

The government needs to subsidise the cost of the Internet such that even the local people can access it.

Mr Obonyo is the communications and marketing

manager, Uganda Christian University.