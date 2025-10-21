United advocacy is the best method to securing media freedoms

Members of the Media Council of Uganda were sworn in on October 17, 2025 at a ceremony held at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Headquarters. The swearing in ceremony was presided over by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

This inauguration marks the continuation of the Council’s statutory duties. The newly inaugurated team is composed of the author Paulo Ekochu as chairman, with Ms Sylivia Biraahwa as secretary. They are joined by members Obadiah Ismail, Samuel Ibanda, Mabel Twegumye, Rachael Nakassi, Julius Tumusiime, Imokola John Baptist, Juliet Bahati, Shamirah Matovu, and Mukasa Kabwiza.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for ICT, Joyce Sebugwawo, and the Permanent Secretary, Ms Aminah Zawedde. In his keynote address the minister underscored the Council’s mandate to ensure the free flow of information within a professional and ethical framework.

This sentiment was echoed by Permanent Secretary Zawedde who called for robust stakeholder involvement and the Minister of State for ICT, Joyce Sebugwawo, who underscored media responsibility. It is indeed our core belief that regulation should act as a facilitator for quality journalism, not just as a policing tool.

The Council’s primary role is to create an environment where credible journalism can thrive, supporting the media in upholding the highest standards that earn public trust. In my view our mission rests on two pillars; the steadfast application of our statutory duties and the active promotion of strict self-regulation within the industry.

This approach is crucial for navigating today’s complex media terrain, which includes legacy broadcasters, newspapers, and the dynamic world of digital creators, bloggers, and citizen journalists. We call for collaboration across all media to enable a media space that is both free and responsible. This collaborative spirit is especially critical as we confront significant challenges faced in the media that operates against a backdrop of a rapidly evolving communications environment tested by misinformation.

We must also tackle the scourge of media piracy, the resistance from some quarters to the basic principles of accreditation and ethical practice and the critical need for a modern legal framework to match the pace of the digital world. In this context, our role as a proactive steward of standards cannot be over emphasised.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the legacy media for their demonstrated professionalism over the years. We also commend civil society organisations, like African Centre For Media Excellence (ACME) Uganda, for their invaluable work in training and professionalising journalists, often filling critical gaps. However, we must address a persistent challenge of viewing the Council as an adversary rather than an ally.

Litigation against the Council, as seen in the 2021 CEPIL vs Attorney General case, is counterproductive. United advocacy, not confrontation, is the best method to securing media freedoms and fostering a responsible, ethical industry. We look forward to strengthening our existing cooperation with fellow regulators like the Uganda Communications Commission. To the public and all media practitioners, we pledge a term of open dialogue and shared purpose.

