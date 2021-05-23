Uniting Africa: A lesson from Canada

By Nkwazi Mhango More by this Author

Many people in East Africa have never actualised the profits of the East African Community. Today, I’ll use Canada’s confederacy to show what Africa can unite. Canada’s confederacy brings together 10 provinces and three territories with the population of approximately 40 million people. Canada is one of the richest countries on earth.

If Canada were to be divided into 13 countries, its economic clout would vaporise right away. With three territories and 10 provinces, Canada would give birth to 13 trifling countries, which would throw billions of dollars onto military budgets and purchasing weapons to protect themselves against their neighbours, who happen to be Canadians. If all African states could divulge their military budgets, it is obvious that they have what it takes to finance their own development and social services. Arguably, Africa is capable of improving the lives of its people by just spending billions of dollars it burns, thanks to colonially calculated divisions and fearmongering.

According to the World Bank (2020), in 2019, Canada’s military expenditure stood at 1.3 per cent of its GDP compared to ever-begging South Sudan’s 3.4 per cent, Uganda’s 2.1 per cent, Burundi’s 1.8 per cent, Tanzania’s 1.3 per cent and Kenya and Rwanda’s 1.2 per cent, which makes an average of 1.8 per cent for the EAC.

Apart from military expenditure, how many billions of dollars does Africa spend on feeding its presidents, not to mention keeping its borders safe? Surely, Africa has what it takes to become a world economic dynamo without begging as it currently is.

There are those who may doubt the viability of such a proposal due to the fear that Western countries won’t like the idea of unifying Africa. For how long will Africa feed on colonial fear? Consider this. Rwanda used to be a Francophone country. After the 1994 genocide, it became Anglophone; and nobody stood in its way despite its move not auguring well with its former colonial monster, France.

The fear of the unknown is the major factor that prevents Africa from being reunited, not to mention greed by our rulers.

If Canada were to be divided like Africa, countries carved out of it would most likely become bankrupt, not just because of spending a lot on weapons, but they would also become economically vulnerable and would lose their interdependence and interconnectedness. The democracy that Canada enjoys would go under. A single election season would bankrupt some of the new countries.

By having their individual interests secured at the detriment of their future, African countries still plot against each other instead of working together for the true emancipation of Africa. African countries are divided along lines of very trivial things. That’s why countries with bigger land mass and voluminous resources have always been seen as a stumbling block to the unification of East Africa.

As mentioned earlier, in Canada’s confederacy there are big and small members. For example, the province of Quebec is 62 per cent of East Africa but still feels at home with being in the same confederacy with Prince Edward Island, which is just 0.2 of EAC. The same applies to Tanganyika and Zanzibar whereby the latter is just 0.36 per cent of the United Republic of Tanzania but still have equal rights in the union.

I am an unflagging advocate of a single unitary Africa. If this happens, we’d not be complaining about dictators that want to die in power. For, without reunifying Africa to what it was prior to 1884, all we’re doing is feeding a black hole.

Mhango is a lifetime member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador

