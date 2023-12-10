Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 75

Seventy five years ago today, on December 10, 1948, the 3rd regular session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted – by a vote of 48 to zero with eight abstentions – a landmark declaration which is one of the most significant documents in world history, namely the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The countries which abstained were Byelorussia, Soviet Union, Ukraine, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia.

UDHR, adopted three years after the United Nations was established, was in response to barbaric and uncivilised acts committed during the Second World War which offended and outraged the conscience of humankind, and in recognition of the fact that human rights are the foundation of freedom, justice and peace.

UDHR is the cornerstone of contemporary human rights law and was intended as a common standard of achievement for all peoples. The 30 articles of the declaration spell out basic civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights which all human beings in all countries should enjoy unconditionally.

The provisions of UDHR carry the weight of customary international law and most African countries have included them in their national constitutions. Chapter 4 of Uganda’s Constitution titled, ‘Protection and promotion of fundamental and other human rights and freedoms’ is based on the UDHR.

UDHR has served as an inspiration for about 80 conventions and declarations negotiated and adopted within the United Nations system on wide variety of issues such as, the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide (1948); Convention relating to the status of refugees (1951); International convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination (1966); Convention on the elimination on all forms of discrimination against women (1979); Convention against torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (1984); Convention on the rights of the child (1989); International convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.

One of the areas where the UN has played a positive, constructive and important role since its inception is promoting and protecting human rights.

The UN works to promote and protect human rights through the UN Human Rights Council established in 2006 to replace the UN Human Rights Commission, established in 1946 by the UN General Assembly as a subsidiary of the Economic and Social Council.

I had the honour to represent Uganda on the UN Human Rights Commission for six years from 1996 to 2002. During that period, Uganda and South Africa were often cited by the UN high commissioner for human rights, Ms Mary Robinson, as role models for Africa. Uganda Human Rights Commission led by the first chairperson, Ms Margaret Sekaggya, was a model for many African national commissions.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is the focal point for United Nations human rights activities and provides advisory services and technical assistance to member states such as Uganda where it had a country office until this year.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, I would like to convey congratulations to the UN secretary general, UN high commissioner for human rights and all members of staff of OHCHR for a job well done.