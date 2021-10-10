University admission policies need a thorough overhaul

By Musaazi Namiti More by this Author

Last week, a young man sent me a WhatsApp message, saying that he had been offered a government scholarship to pursue his first degree. It was fantastic news, but there was a problem (in fact, there still is).

The student will not pursue the course he had applied for at Makerere University. He did apply for medicine but was offered veterinary medicine. The university does not even consult you. What you get is what you take.

The problem for the student, it seems to me, is that he scored A in Biology, B in Chemistry and B in Mathematics! For him to study medicine, he must have scored A not only in Biology but also in Chemistry and Mathematics.

After reading the student’s message, I was left wondering whether Ugandans who plan for Uganda and those who are managing our education system are doing a good job.

Veterinary medicine is not a bad course, of course. But the doctor-patient ratio in Uganda is among the lowest. In fact, it is unacceptably low. Local media outlets have cited sources that estimate that the ratio stands at 1:25,725 — way above the 1:1,000 ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Doctors with expertise in specialities such as cardiology, urology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, etc are precious few and expensive. The demand for them is very high, but our medical schools do not produce enough. That is why many private hospitals hire them on a part-time basis because they cannot afford them.

The student’s home district, like most rural districts, does not even get four doctors graduating from medical school in five years. The people there may have pets and livestock for which a vet would be needed (from time to time), but if you asked them to choose between a medical doctor and a vet, many would go for the former.

You would think that a country with this kind of problem needs to do everything in its power to ensure that it gets more students into medical school. Not Uganda.

In my humble opinion, all students with As and Bs in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics should be able to study medicine — if they want — on government scholarships.

We are, after all, not talking about thousands of students who get these grades, especially in science. One school may have just eight students, another six and a third maybe three. A government that cares about universal healthcare cannot fail to finance the education of these students.

The argument that the government does not have money for scholarships does not stand up to close scrutiny. Poor leadership, lousy planning, poor prioritisation are the problem.

Consider this: In his addresses to the nation, President Museveni often talks about his government’s readiness to support scientists. Why doesn’t his government help this young man achieve his dream?

Mr Museveni knows that there is an acute shortage of doctors. But he prioritises everything and anything that enables him to continue in power — and puts important matters on the backburner.

A singer may get a car that costs hundreds of millions of shillings, enough to pay tuition fees of three students in medical school, just because the President is desperately looking for votes.

Tear gas trucks are purchased to deal with voters who may protest disputed election outcomes when the best thing to do is for the President to say: “Even the best dancer leaves the stage; now is the time for me to step down.”

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk

