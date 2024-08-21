Unlock Africa’s mineral potential for local processing

Charity Agaba

By  Guest Columnists

For the past 30 years, a few multinational corporations have dominated the mineral value chain, processing 99 percent of these minerals outside of Africa.  This control is so strong that African countries like Uganda or Democratic Republic of Congo have no influence over pricing or market access.

 Despite its mineral wealth, the African continent is one of the largest global recipients of foreign aid, receiving $1.2 trillion between 1960 and 2021, making it one of the largest aid recipients on the planet.

African nations have not benefited from local processing, streamlined operations, or innovations in the mining sector.  If these countries processed their minerals locally before exporting them, they could potentially triple the price and significantly enhance their economic situation. This strategy would also help African nations reduce their reliance on development aid.

As of 2022, Africa possessed 30 percent of the world’s green metals and minerals, including significant reserves of platinum, cobalt, and chromium. Despite this, the continent receives less than 10 percent of global mining exploration funding.

The S&P  Global  World  Exploration  Trends  2023  report  notes  that  while  exploration investments in Africa increased by 11.6 percent, this growth is still below the global average. Africa’s mineral wealth places it at the forefront of the sustainable energy shift,  with rising demand   for   electric vehicles and renewable technologies emphasising its crucial role.

 The 2017 World Bank report underscores Africa’s potential to significantly contribute to global efforts in reducing carbon emissions and advancing a sustainable energy future.

To fully harness Africa’s rich green minerals, governments should focus on investing in local mineral processing infrastructure and attracting renewable energy investors.

The  2017 World Bank report highlights  that  developing domestic processing capabilities can substantially increase  the  value of raw minerals and provide significant  economic  benefits.

Moreover, fostering a supportive environment for renewable energy investors can   further leverage  Africa’s  mineral  wealth,   promote   sustainable development, and decrease reliance on external aid. These measures are essential for ensuring  Africa  benefits  from its  resources  and  becomes a leader in the global transition to green energy.

In conclusion, by  investing  in  local  processing  infrastructure  and  attracting renewable energy investors, African countries can enhance the value of their minerals and reduce  dependence  on  foreign  aid. 

This strategic shift will improve economic outcomes and position Africa as a key player in the sustainable energy future.

Charity Agaba is the  chairperson of Youth Committee, UNESCO (Uganda) and a member of EU-Youth Sounding Board Uganda.

[email protected]