Unlock Competence-based Curriculum by enhancing educator capacity

When Kenya rolled out the Competence-based Curriculum (CBC) a few years ago, it was hailed as a bold step toward preparing learners for the 21st century.

Uganda and Tanzania have also been exploring similar curriculum reforms, recognising that the future of education lies in equipping young people with skills that extend beyond repetition and memorisation of information without necessarily understanding their deeper meaning, to critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability.

Educators are the most powerful determinant of students’ success, not just as teachers, but as innovators and leaders shaping the future of learning in East Africa.

No curriculum reform, however progressive, can succeed without investing in the people who bring it to life in classrooms, that is, the teachers and teacher educators.

As the region embraces CBC, strengthening educator capacity is the key to unlocking its full potential. At the Institute for Educational Development, East Africa, through the Foundations for Learning project, we have witnessed teachers transform classrooms by embracing blended learning, gender-responsive teaching, and reflective practices. These changes, developed in partnership with teacher colleges, government agencies, and universities, are rooted in local realities and designed for sustainability. Despite the bold shift to CBC, many educators have not been adequately equipped for the transition. The gaps are not just technical, but also mindset-related. Educators often find themselves juggling new methodologies, learner-centred assessments, and limited resources.

This misalignment between policy ambitions and classroom realities risks diluting the promise of CBC in the region. Teachers in Ugandan, Kenyan and Tanzanian classrooms have reported scarce resources and large class sizes that make individualised learning nearly impossible. Without addressing these gaps, CBC risks becoming a policy buzzword that fails to change classroom realities.

A crucial aspect of successful CBC implementation is adequate teacher training and professional development to ensure educators are equipped to deliver the new curriculum effectively. However, CBC demands more than technical retraining; it requires a fundamental mindset shift.

Teachers must move from being knowledge transmitters to facilitators of learning, adopting practices that encourage inquiry, experimentation, and learner autonomy. Investment in Continuous Professional Development (CPD) as a sustainable model for retooling and professional growth is essential. CPD provides a structured, career-long process that keeps educators aligned with the evolving demands of CBC.

Such systems must be flexible, accessible, and affordable, incorporating peer learning, mentorship, online modules, and school-based training alongside traditional workshops. Embedding CPD frameworks that evolve with the demands of CBC and prepare educators for future challenges is not optional; it is the backbone of sustainable education reform.

Technology is one of CBC’s greatest potential enablers. Digital tools can enrich lessons, provide access to global resources, and help educators track learner progress more effectively.

Many East African educators face a significant digital literacy gap, which is a barrier to effective teaching and the use of technology in education. Closing this gap requires not just hardware investments, but also systematic changes such as access to resources like the Internet and computers and the integration of digital tools into teaching practices.

Perhaps the most urgent task is aligning assessment frameworks with classroom realities. Policy makers often design ambitious evaluation systems that do not match the resources, capacity, or context in which educators work.

Closing this gap requires continuous dialogue between governments, schools, and educators to ensure that CBC assessments measure what truly matters, competencies, not rote knowledge, replicating old exam-centred habits.

The goal to modernise education in the region should be focused on scaling what works, strengthening learning ecosystems and ensuring that all teachers and tutors at all levels of education are prepared for the demands of 21st-century education.

The writer, Prof Jane Rarieya , is the dean, Aga Khan University, Institute for Educational Development, East Africa.