Unlock youth potential, reduce unemployment through partnerships

Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Yet for many young Ugandans today, that belief feels increasingly distant. Every graduation season paints a familiar picture: thousands of proud students in gowns celebrating years of academic struggle, clutching certificates meant to unlock their future. But only months later, many of those same graduates are back home job-hunting or selling small items on the streets. The question is no longer whether Uganda has educated its youth, but whether the education it offers still connects to the world of work.

According to the National Youth Action Plan of 2016, Youth Unemployment, even for graduates in Uganda, has become one of the country’s most pressing challenges as it is a key barrier to youth development. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 2021 Labour Force Survey reveals that unemployment among persons aged 15 and above stands at 12.3percent, while nearly 44 percent of youth are underutilised, often stuck in casual or low-paying jobs that do not reflect their qualifications. This points to a deeper issue, the widening gap between the skills graduates acquire and the expectations of the labour market.

Employers in Uganda often note that many graduates leave university without the practical experience and soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and adaptability that are vital in today’s workplace. This is true mostly because many students face limited access to internships, mentorship, and entry-level opportunities. Without early exposure to real work environments, many graduates find it challenging to translate theoretical knowledge into practical competence, a factor that continues to hinder graduates from gaining the relevant experience necessary to facilitate their easy transition smoothly into employment.

This challenge cannot be solved by one sector alone. It demands urgent and coordinated action between the government, the private sector, and learning institutions. The government plays a central role in addressing this challenge by creating a supportive environment for youth employment. This can include expanding the National Apprenticeship and Graduate volunteer programme under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, improving labour market data systems to identify skills in demand, and supporting entrepreneurship training and creation of innovation hubs with the capacity to empower graduates not only to seek jobs but also to be creators of jobs.

The private sector, too, has a significant stake. Businesses benefit directly when they invest in the next generation. Structured graduate trainee programmes, hands-on internships, and mentorship schemes can prepare young people for real work environments while allowing companies to nurture and retain talent that meets their sectoral needs. Public–private partnerships in skills development could also help bridge the gap between theory and practice, particularly in fields like ICT, agribusiness, and health services, where the demand for skilled workers is growing.

Finally, universities and training institutions can help in addressing graduate unemployment by adapting to contemporary realities. Learning curriculums should infuse learners with soft skills, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship, and not just traditional knowledge about the programmes they sign up for. Furthermore, collaborating with employers on course design and running incubation centres can ensure that learning stays relevant. Universities must also track graduate outcomes through tracer studies to continuously refine their programmes.

Uganda’s youth represent a vast pool of talent and energy that can drive the country’s present and future growth. Therefore, when government policy aligns with private sector innovation and academic reform, education can become the powerful tool Mandela envisioned.

Racheal Birabwa is a Masters of Business Administration student at Makerere University Business School



