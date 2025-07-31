Unlocking lifejackets: A personal wake-up call on water safety crisis

Last year, I boarded a ferry crossing one of Uganda's beautiful lakes, anticipating a peaceful journey across waters that sustain millions of my fellow Ugandans. What I discovered instead was a chilling reminder of how preventable deaths continue to claim lives in our lakeside communities. All the life jackets were neatly locked away under seats—pristine, untouched, and utterly useless. When I questioned this bizarre practice, I was told they were kept locked to prevent them from getting dirty. When I asked if passengers could bring their safety equipment, the response was even more troubling: operators discourage this because it might create fear among other passengers. This absurd prioritisation of appearances over human life perfectly encapsulates Uganda's water safety crisis—a crisis that causes thousands of preventable deaths annually in communities that depend entirely on our abundant water resources for survival.

A sobering Makerere University analysis documented over 3,000 drowning incidents across just 14 districts between 2016 and 2018, with a staggering 64 percent proving fatal. Uganda ranks among countries with the highest drowning death rates globally, with fishing communities bearing the brunt of this tragedy. These aren't abstract statistics—they represent fathers who never returned home, mothers lost while travelling to markets, and children whose futures were cut short by entirely preventable accidents. What makes these deaths particularly heartbreaking is their preventability. Most drowning incidents in Uganda result from a predictable combination of factors: overloaded vessels, poor weather conditions, lack of safety equipment, and inadequate enforcement of existing regulations. Simple interventions like proper personal flotation devices, weather monitoring systems, basic safety training, and community emergency response plans can dramatically reduce fatalities.

Countries with similar water-dependent populations have successfully implemented adaptive safety frameworks. Tanzania's Lake Victoria Drowning Prevention Project has demonstrated that community-centred approaches using human-centred design can achieve remarkable results when local fishing communities are engaged as partners rather than subjects of top-down regulations. Policymakers must urgently address the regulatory gaps that allow locked lifejackets and safety theatre to substitute for genuine protection. The Uganda Inland Water Transport Act 2021 provides a foundation, but its exclusion of Lake Victoria, regulated under the East African Community's Lake Victoria Transport Act 2007, creates dangerous regulatory dualism that must be harmonised immediately. First, we need adaptive regulatory standards that recognise the reality of Uganda's diverse waterways. International maritime safety conventions like SOLAS are designed for ocean-going vessels and are completely impractical for our small traditional craft operating in inland waters.

We must develop context-specific safety standards that are affordable, practical, and enforceable for the dugout canoes, small, motorised boats, and passenger vessels that operate on our waters. Second, we need a risk-based implementation that prioritises high-risk areas, vessels, and operations. Data shows that certain routes, weather conditions, and vessel types are disproportionately dangerous. Targeted enforcement and safety measures in these areas would yield immediate results. Third, we must invest in local capacity building. This means training traditional boat builders to integrate safety features, providing practical safety training to operators and passengers, and empowering beach management units (BMUs) to serve as local safety advocates and first responders. Ordinary Ugandans cannot wait for perfect policies to protect themselves.

Every person who uses water transport should understand basic water safety principles: always wear a properly fitted life jacket, check weather conditions before travelling, avoid overloaded vessels, and learn basic swimming and rescue techniques where possible. Communities should demand transparency from transport operators about safety equipment and procedures. Most importantly, we must change the cultural perception that safety equipment creates fear. Lifejackets should be as normal as seatbelts in vehicles. Fear should come from the absence of safety measures, not their presence. Uganda's water transport sector holds immense potential for economic growth and regional connectivity, but this potential cannot be realised while preventable deaths continue to devastate our communities. The technology, knowledge, and resources to solve this crisis exist. What is missing is the political will to prioritise human life over convenience.



