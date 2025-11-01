Unopposed: Kasese’s 1980 elections story

In the 1980 elections, eight personalities expressed interest in vying for the three Kasese constituencies (Kasese North, Kasese South, and Kasese West).

They were Dr Henry Bwambale (DP, Kasese West); Amon Bazira (UPC, Kasese West); Peter Kato (DP, Kasese South); Adam Kisughu (UPC, Kasese North); Dr Crispus Kiyonga (UPM, Kasese North); Jerome Mbura-Muhindo (DP, Kasese North); Paddy Kabagambe (UPC, Kasese North) and Victor Muhindo (DP, Kasese North).

The Rwenzururu Kingdom (a powerful political influence in Kasese then and now) issued a statement directing all the people of Kasese to vote for UPC. Rwenzururu even chose UPC candidates: Bazira (Kasese West), Bruno Bwambale (Kasese South), and Kabagambe (Kasese North).

Bazira worked with the Intelligence Services; Bwambale was the Secretary Manager of Nyakatonzi Co-operative Union. And Kabagambe was (not sure) the Managing Director, Hima Cement Factory. Rwenzururu Kingdom’s arbitrary choices were good. However, Bwambale and Kabagambe (first cousin to Dr Crispus Kiyonga) declined to run for office. Bwambale was ‘substituted’ by Amos Kambere Mubunga Tibaijuka (teacher at Kigezi High) and Kabagambe was replaced by Adam Kisughu (then Kasese’s District Education Officer).

On nomination day, Dr Bazira and Kambere were returned unopposed. Kambere was later to be the youngest MP in the 1981-85 Parliament.

So, in Kasese, elections only took place in Kasese North, where a little-known UPM candidate (Dr Kiyonga) beat Adam Kisughu (UPC) and Jerome Mbura-Muhindo (DP).

***********

My father was part of the team that was supposed to nominate Dr Henry Edward Bwambale (DP Candidate for Kasese West). The story is that when Dr Bwambale presented his nomination papers to the returning officer, he was advised to go and photostat his documents (it was called a photostat machine then, not a photocopier like today).

Now, there was only one photostat machine in Kasese Town. It was in Give and Take shop on Margheritta Street. By the time Dr Bwambale returned to the District Commissioner’s Office, the nomination exercise had ended. No beseeching, threats worked on Mr Blasio Maate (the District Commissioner) to allow the DP candidate’s nomination. As would be expected, DP activists flexed. Punches were thrown. The crowd of angry DP activists was dispersed by police firing in the air.

Now, my father was the chairperson of Kabirizi Co-operative Society.

Sylvester Bwambale was the Secretary Manager of Kabirizi Co-operative Society. In the corporate world, my father was like the Board Chair, while Bwambale was the chief executive officer. While my father had gone to nominate the DP candidate, Bwambale had also gone to nominate his UPC candidate.

In a hot exchange of words, my father threatened to fire Bwamble from his job. With PC and Rwenzururu on his side, Bwambale didn’t have to fear. He even audaciously told my father: you are the one who is going to be fired.

Indeed, my father was fired because of his continued absence from meetings: he had fled to DR Congo after nominations, fearing for his life.

The old spectre of his issues with the Rwenzururu Kingdom regained currency. Add to that the hostile UPC cadres…

The whole family started sleeping in the bush; our family, as we knew it, collapsed.

So, behind every unopposed candidate, there is a story.

With the hyper-political dynamics currently obtaining in the country, it is unlikely that a candidate would be returned unopposed without backroom engagement (or dirty tricks).

Since 1980, Kasese has never had another ‘incident of unopposed’ parliamentary candidate.

Even at the peak of his political influence and popularity, Dr Kiyonga’s challengers never melted away in awe of him.