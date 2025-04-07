Untapped oil and gas opportunities

As Uganda eagerly anticipates its first oil production in 2027, the nation stands on the brink of a transformative economic era. The oil and gas sector, with its vast potential, is not just a story of hydrocarbons beneath the earth but a catalyst for multi-sectoral growth, job creation, and technological advancement.

With more than $9.96b (Shs36 trillion) already invested in the sector by the end of 2024, and an additional $2.81b (Shs10.1 trillion) expected in 2025, the opportunities are immense and far-reaching.

The Tilenga and Kingfisher projects, operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC Uganda Limited, have already seen significant progress, with an overall project completion rates of 48 percent and 60 percent, respectively. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), a 1,443 km pipeline from Hoima to Tanga, is 56 percent complete, with an estimated investment of $4.5b (Shs16.2 trillion). These projects are not just about oil extraction; they are about building infrastructure, creating jobs, and fostering innovation.

The refinery project, with a planned capacity of 60,000 barrels per day and an estimated cost of $4b (Shs14.4 trillion), is another cornerstone of Uganda’s energy strategy. The government is in advanced negotiations with Alpha MBM Investment LLC of the UAE to finance, design, develop, and operate the refinery. This project alone will create thousands of jobs and stimulate ancillary industries, from construction to logistics.

While the upstream and midstream sectors are the backbone of the oil and gas industry, the ripple effects extend far beyond. The sector is expected to double Uganda’s GDP in the next five years, with the potential to grow it tenfold by 2040. This growth will be driven by investments in infrastructure, technology, and human capital.

For instance, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) projects, with a planned production of more than 300,000 tonnes per year, will not only reduce Uganda’s dependence on wood fuel but also create a new market for clean energy. Additionally, the establishment of three state-of-the-art waste management facilities in Hoima and Kikuube districts underscores the sector’s commitment to environmental sustainability, opening doors for businesses in waste management and recycling. Meanwhile, the insurance sector is already reaping the benefits of the oil and gas boom. With 36 insurance companies registered on the National Supplier Database (NSD), the sector has seen significant participation at both Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels.

In 2024 alone, insurance coverage in the sector amounted to $53.2m (Shs192.5b), with opportunities for growth in specialised areas such as pipeline insurance, marine cargo insurance, and environmental liability insurance.

The emergence of new insurance products, such as cyber insurance and carbon credit insurance, reflects the sector’s evolving needs and innovation potential. These opportunities will be extensively discussed at the 10th Energy Convention, scheduled for April 29 to 30, where industry leaders, policymakers, and investors will converge to explore strategies for maximising value creation in the sector.

One of the most exciting aspects of Uganda’s oil and gas journey is the emphasis on national content. The sector is not just about foreign investment; it is about building local capacity and ensuring that Ugandans benefit from the resources beneath their feet. PAU has been instrumental in developing frameworks to enhance the competitiveness of Ugandan enterprises, ensuring that they can supply goods and services to the oil and gas sector and beyond.

The Tilenga project has already enrolled 4,746 households in livelihood restoration programmes, while the Kingfisher project has enrolled 345 households. These initiatives are not just about compensation; they are about creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering communities.

As we await first oil, the message is clear: the opportunities in Uganda’s oil and gas sector are vast and varied. From construction and logistics to insurance and environmental services, the sector offers a wealth of opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

The billions already invested are just the beginning. With more investment expected in 2025, the sector is set for exponential growth.

The writer, Mr Humphrey Asiimwe is the chief executive officer of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM)







