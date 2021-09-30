UPDF continues to flex its muscles at political centre

By Karoli Ssemogerere More by this Author

There have been a lot of social media reports about the face-off that two cabinet ministers, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire (Internal Affairs) and Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi (Security) had with Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among over the arrest and continued detention of two Opposition National Unity Platform party Members of Parliament, Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West)and Mohammed Segirinnya (Kampala North).

Matters have continued to flare after Masaka Resident Judge Victoria Nakintu granted them bail and Ssewanyana was muscled away for further detention in Kireka, a preserve of high profile suspects.

The same fate has befallen his colleague Muhammad Ssegirinya this week.

The military is firmly at the centre of the country’s political life on co-equal terms as it was in 1986 when National Resistance Army (NRA) took power.

No interpretation of the rule of law, the Constitution or anything remotely valid is possible without reference to this fourth branch of government. Any major question of the day including presidential transition will be referred to it.

In the current configuration, current or retired UPDF officers now occupy the following cabinet portfolios; President, Vice President, Deputy Leader of Government Business, Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Security, and Works and Transport.

The CIC likes this setup because it allows issue of orders up and down the chain of command without the deliberations it would entail in bodies such as Cabinet.

Other agencies such as police and immigration are militarised at the top and in the rank and file. It is worth noting that in the new Permanent Secretaries, a few generals were appointed in largely civilian ministries. For instance Maj GenDavid Kasura Kyomukama is the new PS of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The President has promised that UPDF under his directives will take over construction in the education and health sectors.



The army is handling a number of road construction projects signaling that the Uganda National Roads Authority days are likely to come to an end.

In the next five years, the reach of the civil-military complex is likely to expand further into all spheres of political, economic and social life. This will not be entirely new, the history of the anti-smuggling unit in Uganda Revenue Authority is known.

So is the current second arm of government anchored in Operation Wealth Creation programme that deputises most functions of government.

Infact, political appointees at all levels report for marching orders in the second branch in Gulu. This development has created billionaires in Uganda’s winter capital as property prices have skyrocketed and Gulu has a new feel evacuated by donors and now home to government, big sugar and soon big oil.



On the judicial side, it goes without saying that Lt Gen Andrew Gutti’s General Court Martial is the preferred purgatory for cases that cannot be handled in the civilian court system.

The court martial being a creation of statute can only assume powers to try referrals by Col Edith Nakalema’s anti-corruption unit especially where the civilian office of the Director of Public Prosecutions declines to enter prosecution; through use of the nolle prosequi.

So the reluctance of the Speaker to wade into the obvious may have been on better advice that such an intervention on behalf of his members would be futile.

Even the endorsement of intervention the President gave his deputy Jessica Alupo would not help, as these individuals have different reporting channels, official and unofficial.

To the gallery, the Maj Gen Otafiire stated the violence was a political problem, caused by a shift in voting patterns. It may have attracted smiles but wasn’t a joke.