UPDF: Gen Tumwine’s rant and Gen Mbadi’s fortunes

Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi is the new Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces. As someone who hails from Kasese (his home district), I was overwhelmed by calls of congratulatory felicitations (on his behalf).

Kiburara is the most popular place in Kasese (towakana); and for comparison purposes, ‘the new CDF passes through Kiburara on his way home’.

But I am not here to disclose my village’s relationship with the CDF. I am here to share my opinion on what his appointment means to the UPDF (not Kasese) and the national politics between 2021 and 2026.



One of the most poignant moments in the Cabinet hand over ceremonies that have occupied media outlets this week came from an unexpected source: Gen Elly Tumwine, viewed by many Ugandans as the High Priest of Arrogance. In his written hand-over report (mark you, written), the tone and text betrayed a disgruntled man whining over the loss of his ministerial job (minister for Security).

Gen Tumwine’s rant could be taken as a normal human expression of loss or degeneration of social station (given the circumstances).

But a day or something later, something that could explain Gen Tumwine’s attitude ‘happened’: Mr Museveni, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, appointed Gen Mbadi as the new Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF.

Let us just assume we know Gen Mbandi bulungi. And let us paint Gen Tumwine as a historical figure who has been part of Mr Museveni’s political trajectory. Gen Mbadi’s appointment is actually about the UPDF (not Kasese); and represents the final act of UPDF’s transitioning from NRA to the UPDF as a national army (poised to outlive its first CiC and his people Gen Tumwine).

That gives Gen Tumwine’s rant some sense of poignancy and understanding. His rueful handover speech should therefore be understood as the birth pangs of a completely new UPDF and the last residual carry over from the NRM era. The question to ask then is: to what end is the end of the NRA era projected? My answer is simple: change in continuity. A Kampala ghetto friend may challenge me: ‘olwo luzungu lunji’ (what do you mean?).

Indeed, what do I mean by ‘change in continuity’? It means we should look beyond the offices but the officers: Mbadi, Leo Kyanda and the one and only MK. If the closeness and purposefulness of those three personalities represent anything to you, then you have the answer to the meaning of ‘change in continuity’. By the way, I picked this ‘change in continuity’ line in 2017 from Rwanda’s transition from Kagame to Kagame.

We recognise that in spite of Gen MK’s quietude, his promotions and assignments always divide opinion in Uganda (justifiably?) because of his filial relationship with the President of Uganda. Ugandans have read into his new assignment as the Commander of the Lands Forces with wary eyes.

In Uganda it is very difficult to report or write about the UPDF. It is the only state institution with the latitude, attitude and characterisation of a state institution; which is why it has been situated as the vortex of the political state. Needless to say, changes as has just happened at GHQ are assumed to carry political meaning.

It is difficult to reveal some things about the dynamics (command and control, admin and operations) of the UPDF without appearing like you are undermining the state. But here is what I read into the reorganisation of central command at UPDF General Headquarters: Uganda will ‘deepen’ its new-found amitie (friendship) with the Democratic Republic of Congo. If you know, you know.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost. abisiika@gmail.com