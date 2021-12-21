Prime

UPDF’s achievements can’t be watered down 

Steven Fredrick Magomu  

By  Guest Columnists

What you need to know:

Yes, there is room for improvement but that improvement is built over time.

Recently, I read with dismay an attempt by Mr. Gawaya Tegulle to water down the achievements of our gallant men and women in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) to justify his argument that the UPDF has failed in everything that it has attempted to do.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.