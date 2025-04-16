Uphold electoral integrity

In the parable of the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32), the son returns to senses with remorse and says, “I will arise and go to my father! Sin looks attractive and beneficial initially; however, it destroys the life of God inside us, slowly eroding our dignity into slavery while rendering us nugatory! In elections, the general public decides who should compose the governing body in the representative institutions, like parliament and other legislative bodies. Elections ensure choice of leadership, change of leadership, political participation and self-corrective systems hence depicting a beautiful relationship with the state. This is patriotism in practice! In concern, electoral violence and malpractice are becoming normal in Uganda’s electoral process. Why selfishness thence? Ideally, electoral manipulations and violence are carefully crafted and strategised prior to the actual election time.

These are usually under-analysed and ignored! Post election litigations may also last for years after the actual results are published, intrinsically convicting electoral injustice and impunity to chronic delays. Impunity around elections is a malady violating the rule of law. While the agencies exploiting impunity may not bear much reputational, legal, or financial cost, the burden on citizenry is heavy and reflects maladministration. Instability wrought by impunity frequently spills across constituencies, making it a national threat. The glimpse of Kawempe north- by-elections is just enough! While redressing impunity may seem like a Sisyphean task, a concrete starting point for Uganda is the year 2025, to elevate the standards of the elections ahead. This, in turn will be a building block to encounter the poor culture of impunity, violence and related filth towards electoral stability in 2026!

The culture of impunity and political violence is not new in Uganda! The past elections resulted in several political killings and the perpetrators are not investigated effectively to justice. This current perception among the political class that violence is legitimate for elections campaigning ought to change and accountability guaranteed! There is a thick veil of violence shrouding the 2026 elections that inculcates fear, and undermines people’s fundamental right to vote.

The populace is concerned about the political process, yet on the other hand, challenged by unresolved security issues which indicate little or no commitment to address the fundamental human rights and neutrality to seal integrity in the forthcoming elections. Under the international human rights law, governments through law enforcement are tasked for reasonable steps to create and maintain an environment in which election officials, journalists, voters and civil society can operate with confidence in a democracy!

The authorities should ensure that security forces deployed during the elections act in accordance with the law and install safeguards to respond to complaints and irregularities from all stakeholders. Is journalism a crime in Uganda? Journalists in elections serve as watchdogs to keep the public informed and government officials in check! They report on election campaigns, provide information about the candidates and parties, convey political agendas, fact-check the statements made by political candidates, investigate and expose any election fraud and violations! Therefore, they serve as guardians of truth, informed debate, transparency in a democratic and cohesive society (forth estate).

Usually, threats of violence and attacks against journalists are not properly investigated. This impunity emboldens the perpetrators of the crimes! It is time to organise budgets in training journalists in the spirit behind elections, electoral processes and ethical communication to the vision of the elections.

Sourcing political communication experts to elucidate election facets, techniques, press manipulation and niche for their service is imperative. Perpetrators of electoral violence, it is time to repent and convert to reflect civility and true charity as God reminds us in Psalm11:5, about God’s hatred for those who love violence and call for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Fr Joseph Mukiibi, Director Communications and Public Relations, Kampala Archdiocese







