Upholding John Mitala’s legacy

The last week of December 2022, claimed lives of several high-profile persons both locally and internationally. Among them were Pope Benedict XVI, legendary and great footballer Pele and former head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet John Mitala. Each of these left behind a legacy that needs to be upheld.

While virtually following the funeral of Dr Mitala, I learnt that he dedicated 40 years of uninterrupted service towards transforming the public service of Uganda. Starting out as an industrial relations officer at then Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in May 1973, Dr Mitala rose through the ranks to the top where he retired as the head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet in 2021. Despite his retirement, he was still appointed as a senior presidential advisor on public services, a responsibility he executed until his demise on December 23.

Several mourners described several attributes that made Dr Mitala an outstanding and seasoned civil servant. These included modesty, humility, integrity, and timeliness. He was also described as an incorruptible, principled, mentor, knowledgeable, sociable, result-oriented and a proponent of evidence-informed arguments. Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, described him as “an encyclopedia of public service administration”.

Dr Nakabago, the president of African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM), noted that Dr Mitala has been supporting several public services in Africa to train and induct their heads of public services. It’s little wonder that in addition to his responsibilities, he served twice as the President of AAPAM.

Courtesy of his dedicated, exemplary and outstanding service, Dr Mitala was accorded an official funeral which, according to his friend and former colleague, Mr Yunus Kakande, may be the first of its kind for a technical person!

According Dr Mitala an official funeral was one kind gesture that may inspire other civil servants to emulate him and serve diligently. However, several strategies could also be considered to ensure that his legacy and those of other excellent performers are upheld.

For example, instituting a Dr Mitala Annual Civil Service Award of Excellence that aims at recognising civil servants who embody the values and attributes that he believed and aspired for, would go a long way in nurturing more dedicated and incorruptible public servants. Embedding his values and qualities within the eligibility criteria for potential recipients of the award would serve as a constant reminder about the need to be intentional and demonstrate such values in the service delivery efforts.

It was noted that the late Dr Mitala had strong ties with the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and that he mentored several public servants across the continent. Considering a Dr Mitala Annual Public Administration and Management Lecture would probably help those he nurtured to reflect on the state of affairs across their public services while at the same time remembering the contribution of their mentor.

Another strategy for upholding the legacy of Dr Mitala would be to establish a Dr Mitala Civil Service Scholarship Scheme that would cater for civil servants who would like to enhance their understanding of how the public service works. This scheme would go a long way in upholding Dr Mitala’s virtue and love for knowledge and evidence-informed arguments about the public service, standing orders, ethical code of conduct, constitution, and labour laws.

While the first two strategies are feasible and sustainable, the third option may require commitment of financial resources, which are usually scarce. Nonetheless, family and friends may consider holding a Dr Mitala Annual Memorial Service at which we can pray for his soul to continue resting in peace, reflect on his kindness and love for humanity, as well as celebrate his legacy. We could also consider establishing a Dr Mitala Foundation that will continue to support and transform the lives of many less privileged but brilliant people.