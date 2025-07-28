Upswing of agentic Artificial Intelligence and its effect on liability in banking law

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to displace jobs and cause job insecurity. At the Bletchley Park AI summit in 2023, Elon Musk predicted a future where AI would render all jobs obsolete. Since then, machine learning algorithms, a key branch of AI, have seen significant advancements. These algorithms can now make decisions without following pre-specified rules, working effectively with unstructured environments and data.

Jobs involving routine work, like risk assessment, are most targeted by this shift. From a technological standpoint, this means machines will perform many aspects of our lives with minimal human supervision. However, from a legal, ethical, and moral perspective, this raises a critical question of responsibility: Who is accountable when things go wrong? This introduces a thorny problem: no soul to blame, no body to kick.

The "Responsibility Gap" and the Black Box

Agentic AI is argued to possess inherent powers to displace humans, creating a responsibility gap. This concept, originally philosophical, suggests that "learning automata" might make it difficult or impossible to attribute moral culpability to individuals for untoward events.

Last year, in a co-authored paper on AI and the "imposter rule" published in the Uganda Law Society Law Journal, we argued that banks, having embraced digitalization, are best placed to prevent fraud by securing their digital systems. This requires acquiring sophisticated technologies, such as AI, which can effectively flag and deter banking fraud. The imposter rule itself serves as a liability allocation tool, traditionally used in situations where identity is mistaken for an authorized party, helping distribute liability.

However, agentic AI tools complicate the assignment of blame due to their technical opacity. They've been described as "black boxes" because even their creators are often unsure how they operate regarding decision logic traceability and explainability. This makes it challenging to identify intention, ascertain foreseeability, and determine control—all crucial for allocating liability. This naturally leads to a pressing question: Would the automation of bank processes shield them from culpability under the argument of "too many hands"?

Liability Challenges for banks

Banks commonly contract out of the risk associated with electronic payments, specifically the liability for unauthorized electronic funds transfers. This practice often results in bank customers bearing the majority of this risk through the bank-customer contract.

Recently, the High Court (Commercial Division) of Uganda applied the principle of contributory negligence, where each party bears liability to the extent of their own negligence.

This leads us to two potential scenarios. First, banks may continue to contract themselves out of risks related to their agentic AI tools. Second, courts may struggle to allocate blame because the decisions made by agentic tools cannot be adequately explained, intentions cannot be ascertained, and some risks from unsupervised actions may not be foreseeable.

This then begs another question: Does this imply that the "many hands" involved in the design of these tools should be held liable for product liability?

Product Liability and Agentic AI: A Conundrum

Product liability, derived either from contract, tort law, or statutes, holds manufacturers and intermediaries accountable for compensating consumers who are harmed by product defects.

An I.A. equipped Robot. AI will jeopardise the income, rights, and roles of human creators. PHOTO/COURTESY

Applying this to agentic AI presents two fundamental challenges: classifying AI agents as "products" for product liability purposes, and the complex allocation of responsibility.

Let's assume, dear reader, you successfully argue that an agentic AI is a product. You would then need to prove that the product is inherently capable of causing injury, that the product was the proximate cause of the injury, and that the defendant was legally responsible for the product causing the injury.

You likely already see the conundrum. You might prove the product is capable of harm—OpenAI's Sam Altman has acknowledged this. But how do you prove ‘proximate cause’ when AI agents can make unexplainable decisions? And regarding legal responsibility, it's highly probable that a bank, unable to explain the logic behind an agentic AI's decision, might not be held responsible for the AI agent's actions!

Consequently, it seems we will be reliant on inefficient humans supervising the design and deployment of this technology for quite some time, until these complex legal and ethical challenges are addressed.

This article is co-authored by legal experts; Counsel Timothy Amanya and Counsel Morgan Muhindo.