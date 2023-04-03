Urban sprawl a danger to land management

Urbanisation is taking place in all parts of the world with Uganda’s urban population increasingly growing per year. This elevation has led to evolution of numerous low-rise built-up areas whose developments in most cases is not in tandem with the physical development plans alongside the physical development standards and regulations.

Such developments have led to a decline in the social and economic infrastructure in many upcoming areas in the peripherals of major cities. As a result, these are now subjective to an increase in the informal sector with its resultant problems such as poor housing, vulnerability to disasters such as floods and fires, poor and unplanned infrastructural services as roads, in addition to encroachment on public land as road and railway reserves.

Like many emerging built-up areas, the low-rise built-up areas in the peripherals of major cities, need a current urban development plan in conformity with the physical planning standards and regulations.

Insufficient provision of infrastructure and public facilities in informal settlements is as a result of maximum developing behaviour of private developers. In addition, unlike in planned settlements where formal process of housing development is followed, in which land is purchased, infrastructure installed and housing constructed, in the informal sector, infrastructure and community facilities come last.

This phenomenon leads to limited space for community facilities allocation. Furthermore, in these informal areas, the biggest investors for community facilities are the poor residents themselves, with only limited assets. Many of the urban poor find land in the city, invest in the housing, negotiate for services and secure land tenure, often in that order.

It is estimated that in sub-Africa, about 71.9 percent of the total urban population live in slums. The urban population in Uganda has outstripped government and private sectors’ capacity to provide for the needs of urban population in terms of shelter, education, health and other basic community facility services.

In Uganda, informal settlements’ severe shortfalls in the provision of basic services have led to overcrowding and over widening gap between the poor and the rich. As a result of this, many households live in appalling housing conditions, many of which are cramped, unhygienic, unsafe, unsanitary and lacking access to most basic community facilities and services.

The state of housing quality and condition in Ugandan cities still remains one of the major urban management challenges that the country is faced with.

The high population growth implies that more housing units will be required to cater for the shelter needs and this automatically translates in increased demand for the necessary basic inputs into housing development.

At the same time, other highly populated areas of Ugandan cities are experiencing declining living conditions among the urban poor, increase in unplanned, illegal settlements associated with poor quality housing characterised by lack of access to utilities such as portable water, permanent construction materials, proper sanitation, parking, among others.

This comes back to the how the planning authorities are enforcing the planning regulations within the various urban areas to archive good quality housing.