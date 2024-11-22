Urbanisation is key driver for a growing and resilient nation

Uganda’s urbanisation rate has been rated as the highest in Africa at 5.2 percent per annum. Uganda has demonstrated a remarkable resilience and growth in recent years driven by a combination of factors, including political stability, infrastructure development and strategic investments in key sectors all contributing to the high urbanisation rate.

The country’s GDP has consistently grown with an average annual growth rate of 5-6 percent over the past decade.

The agricultural sector, which employs approximately 70 percent of the population, has also experienced significant growth, driven by increased productivity and production volumes. This sector has contributed to the GDP, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s GDP.

Uganda’s high urbanisation rate has also been attributed to the industrial sector, which has also shown signs of growth driven by the development of industries such as oil and gas, and the expansion of the existing ones such as manufacturing and construction. This sector’s contribution to GDP has increased, accounting for 25 percent of the country’s GDP. Many youth in the urban areas are employed in this sector.

A number of other growing sectors in Uganda like the services sector, which is the fastest, have contributed to the fast urbanisation of the country driven by growth of the telecommunications, financial services and tourism. This sector’s contribution to GDP has increased significantly, accounting for 50 percent of the country’s GDP.Uganda’s high urbanisation rate has been driven by a combination of factors.

The country has made significant progress in improving the business environment though construction of modern markets under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement programme(MATIP).Uganda has shown remarkable resilience and potential growth with opportunities for development in the urban sector. The country is steadily addressing the urban agenda pathways of a safe, inclusive, resilient, liveable and sustainably developed country through the remarkable potential for growth with opportunities for development in various sectors. With continued efforts and support the country can achieve sustainable economic growth and improved livelihoods of the citizens.

In the recent years, Uganda has made significant progress in improving the urban infrastructure through the different infrastructure projects including development of new roads, bridges and airports.

Today Uganda is boasting of 11 cities including the Capital City of Kampala, 31 municipalities and 580 town Councils, this holds an immense potential for economic growth and social progress; achieving this requires a comprehensive approach with efforts to ensure smart and sustainable urbanisation.