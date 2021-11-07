US economist Rostow and the NRM

On September 17, the NRM launched what it calls “ideological clinics”. These are weekly lectures, the purpose of which the deputy secretary general of NRM told us was to cause interaction with NRM young supporters and party historicals who have lived to witness NRM’s historical context, transformation and evolution from the 60s to date.

Together with these lectures, Mr David Mafabi, the Senior Presidential Advisor/Political Affairs Special Duties has been concurrently running a weekly column in Sunday Vision. On September 10, he published the article ‘The challenge of take-off’. We would like to make a few remarks on this article.

The main point Mafabi made in that article is: “In 1960, an American economist Walt Whitman Rostow published an important model of stages of growth which could provide a useful checklist (alongside others and many other indicators) for assessing progress to take-off to modernity and the first world.”

It is rather curious that Mafabi chose Rostow to be the theoretician to underpin his thesis on the economic strategy for the NRM. In the first place Rostow’s theory of stages of growth are questionable. Here is what two eminent economists, Paul Baran from Stanford University and Hobsbawn from London wrote in the journal, Kyklos, volume 14 number 2, May 1961:

“Yet even within its extremely narrow limits the Rostovian theory can neither explain nor predict without introducing considerations that are completely irrelevant to the stage schema. It simply fails to specify any mechanism of evolution which links the different stages. There is no particular reason why the ‘traditional’ society should turn into a society breeding the ‘preconditions’ of the take-off.”

Rostow’s account merely summarises what these preconditions must be, and repeats a version of that “classical answer” the inadequacy of which has long been evident: a combination of the “discovery and rediscovery of regions beyond Western Europe” and the “developing of modern scientific knowledge and attitudes” (p. 31).

Nor is there any reason within the Rostovian stages why the “preconditions” should lead to the “take-off” to maturity, as is indeed evidenced by Rostow’s own difficulty in discovering, except long ex post facto, whether a “take-off” has taken place or not. In fact, the Rostovian “take-off” concept has no predictive value.

Similarly, when it comes to analysing the “inner structure” (p. 46) of the take-off or of any other stage, the Rostovian theory subsides into statements of the type that “things can happen in any one of a very large number of different ways”, which constitute a rather limited contribution to knowledge.

Such explanations and predictions as Rostow attempts are, therefore, little more than verbiage which has no connection with his stages theory or indeed with any theory of economic and social evolution, being generally based on what might be charitably called coffeehouse sociology and political speculation.

This interpretation of take-off as the industrial revolution fits into the reality that such a stage could only take place in England, Europe and the US before the industrial revolution. After the industrial revolution, with the emergence of capitalism and later imperialism, the independent development of other economies was blocked. Growth or development took place as an aspect or extension of the metropolitan economies.

Other economists have also raised questions on the value of Rostow’s theory, as well as some aspects of Rostow’s very background.

In the very same write-up, Mafabi attaches quotations from Karl Marx to his article. One just wonders how Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels can be bedfellows with Rostow!

Further, in his latest epitle ‘Ideological clarity still key in a fast changing world,’ Mafabi points out: “In all this, we are dealing with the need for us, the African people, to think for ourselves.” I am left wondering whether by following the guidance of Rostow, given his record, we are having the African people think for ourselves.