Yoga Adhola

|

Commentary

Prime

US economist Rostow and the NRM

By  Yoga Adhola

What you need to know:

  • Rostow’s account merely summarises what these preconditions must be, and repeats a version of that “classical answer” the inadequacy of which has long been evident: a combination of the “discovery and rediscovery of regions beyond Western Europe” and the “developing of modern scientific knowledge and attitudes” (p. 31).

On September 17, the NRM launched what it calls “ideological clinics”. These are weekly lectures, the purpose of which the deputy secretary general of NRM told us was to cause interaction with NRM young supporters and party historicals who have lived to witness NRM’s historical context, transformation and evolution from the 60s to date.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.