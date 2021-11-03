USAID’s 60th anniversary marks 59 years of fruitful partnership with Uganda

Richard Nelson

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Today USAID is one of the largest employers in Uganda, funding salaries of 5,700 people, and contributing 1.7 per cent to Uganda’s GDP.
  • Our programming spans agriculture markets and productivity, education, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, maternal/child health, democracy education, wildlife trafficking and human-wildlife conflict, humanitarian assistance, and more.  

I stepped onto Ugandan soil as the new Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in January 2020, 58 years after the first USAID officer came to Uganda. This week marks USAID’s 60th anniversary: Uganda has been a part of USAID’s journey, just as USAID has been a part of Uganda’s journey since the country’s independence. For much of this time, the United States has been Uganda’s leading foreign assistance partner. Through USAID alone, the American people have extended a hand to the Ugandan people -- as depicted by the clasped hands in our logo -- by investing over $9 billion to support Uganda’s growth.  

