Use APEX platform to monitor PDM

Government is determined to transform lives through the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme. The new government anti-poverty strategy is premised on the notion that parish development committees, together with the common citizens in the village are better placed to identify and respond to their own needs, and that it is the beneficiaries of the social services who are the best to set priorities and direct the use of resources.

PDM positions the parish as the epicentre of multi-sectoral community development, planning, implementation, supervision and accountability. Each parish as the lowest reference unit for planning, budgeting and delivery of interventions will receive Shs100m to drive socio-economic transformation.

To ensure the success of PDM and other government projects, monitoring results under the new APEX platform window will be key.

The Office of the President initiated a public policy executive oversight forum codenamed ‘APEX Platform’ which was adopted under the third National Development Plan (NDPIII), as a necessary reform for effective public policy management.

There have been endemic weaknesses in oversight, planning and budgeting, as well as the absence of an inclusive mechanism to measure effectiveness of government projects.

Over the years, the government has invested a lot of money in public services but there has been little output to show due to absence of a robust monitoring tool like Apex platform.

The President is expected to inaugurate the first APEX platform meeting in Kampala this week. The move seeks to foster accountability and service delivery in the country.

The Apex platform also provides opportunities for non-state actors, including the private sector, civil society organisations and academia to contribute to policy development process and programme implementation mechanisms.

It is highly anticipated that this forum will streamline policy development and programme implementation to fast-track the country’s socio-economic transformation agenda as the country prepares to roll out PDM and other projects.

APEX, which is a preferred short name for “Executive Public Policy Management Forum”, is one of the NDPIII implementation reforms.

The high-level forum provides a platform for the Executive arm of government chaired by the President or in his absence the vice president to receive and reflect on “a synthesized results report” on a topical socio-economic development programme in line with NDPIII, presidential or cabinet directives and manifesto commitments.

The forum facilitates uptake of best practices in implementation of policies/ programmes for successor interventions, it provides a learning opportunity on what has not worked in terms of implementation and a basis for executive decision-making based on informed research and evidence.

ALSO READ: Museveni tasks leaders on success of parish model

A synthesized results report, which forms a basis of discussion, is as a result of field spot inspections, independent commissioned research and evaluation, Auditor General’s and Parliamentary reports, international publications and review of other available secondary data on a topical programme or project of interest.

APEX Platform is, therefore, a renewed effort by the Office of the President to strengthen its oversight function on public policy management and promotion of good governance practices.