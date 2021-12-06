Emilly C. Maractho

|

Commentary

Use multifaceted approach to end child marriages

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • Statistics have a way of jolting people into awareness. The figures of teenage pregnancies from these communities are easy to deny, and for us to ask, do these teenage girls really exist in these thousands? And if what we hear is only reported cases, how many more thousands go unreported? And what can we really do to put an end to this dilemma? 

While national leaders were launching a yearlong campaign against defilement, early marriages and failed parenthood in Kampala on December 3, Plan International Uganda and Nebbi District Local Government were holding a regional conference on the theme ‘Ending Teenage Pregnancy and Child, Early Forced Marriage through education’. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.