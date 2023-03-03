Use procurement as policy framework

In an effort to reduce not only socio-economic imbalances but also meet the high expectations among the majority of the population, the government pledged itself to rapid socio-economic development by placing alleviation of poverty and inequality at the centre of its development agenda. To correct the many inherited policies and practices, the government undertook procurement reform that was espoused as having significant potential for socio-economic transformation.

Public procurement has been consistently used world over to further public policies in a wide range of fields.

The role and potential of public procurement in delivering desired policy outcomes in society is now the 21st century wealth redistribution tool increasingly being adopted by capitalists in the low developed countries. Public procurement largely has strategic aspirations, and its potential to deliver on wider societal issues is attractive to policy makers, except for Uganda

This is because procurement in the public sector can play unique roles in the execution of democratic government, especially if the benefit of public shillings trickles down to more households through enhanced participation. Government procurement is and has, for example, often been used to promote aims which are, arguably, secondary to the primary aim of procurement in most developed countries. Examples include using procurement to promote social, industrial or environmental policies.

Unfortunately for Uganda, the government procurement system since enactment of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act in 2003, has largely favoured large and established businesses, making it very difficult for small enterprises to enter the procurement system.

To date, there is no specific policy framework in place to enhance the participation of new and small scale enterprises in public procurement.

The procurement policy and guidelines are purely transactional with stringent requirements for participants. It’s therefore not surprising that over 50 percent of start-up businesses die before marking One year due to lack of stable business opportunities

In 2006 and 2011 respectively, Parliament undertook major amendments of procurement Act, but this still felt short of addressing the participation of micro-enterprises in public procurement. Worldwide, governments spend over 20 percent of their annual budget on public procurement. For the Uganda case, how much of procurement budget directly trickles down to those in the lower end of the economy, is something that should have already interested policy makers.

During the implementation of Naads programmes, the government created village procurement committees at all parish levels. This was perhaps intended to enhance participation of the wananchi in the spending of public funds but never to enable them tap the benefit that came with it since requirement for bidders remained higher and stringent, disadvantaging the active poor at the tail end of the economy. The PDM is back, with the same model.

Ordinarily, micro procurement of certain thresholds, say below Shs1 million, should simply require small enterprises with trading licences and bank accounts to participate. But what is the current practice; one must have a certificate of incorporation, certificate of TIN registration, Six months’ bank statements, Three years audit reports, trading licence etc, let alone the cost of purchase and preparation of bid documents that are always submitted in multiple copies.

Sustainable economic development can only be achieved through inclusive participation of the population in driving economic factors of their community.

By denying micro unit enterprises the opportunity to participate in public procurement, the economic benefit of such participation is then confined to already established enterprises.