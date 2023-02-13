Use procurement as policy framework for development 

Uganda’s attainment of relative peace and democracy as a sustainable form of governance, created a crisis of expectations among the majority of the previously disadvantaged population.

In an effort to reduce not only socio-economic imbalances but also meet the high expectations among the majority of the population, the government pledged itself to rapid socio-economic development by placing alleviation of poverty at the centre of its agenda. The government undertook procurement reform that was espoused as having significant potential for socio-economic transformation.

On Friday, February 3, National Youth Chairperson Jacob Eyeru led the five-member youth Parliament representatives to a meeting with PPDA executive director to discuss policy guidelines that can promote young people participation in public procurement.

Public procurement has been consistently used to further policies in various fields. The role and potential of public procurement in delivering desired policy outcomes in society is now the 21st Century wealth redistribution tool increasingly being adopted by capitalists in low developed countries. Public procurement largely has strategic aspirations, and its potential to deliver on wider societal issues is attractive to policy makers, except for Uganda

This is because procurement in the public sector can play unique roles in the execution of democratic government through enhanced participation.

Government procurement has often been used to promote aims which are, arguably secondary in the aim of procurement in most developed countries. Examples include using procurement to promote social, industrial or environmental policies.

Unfortunately for Uganda, the government procurement system since enactment of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act in 2003, has mostly favoured established businesses.

The procurement policy and guidelines are purely transactional with stringent requirements for participants. It’s, therefore, not surprising that more than 50 percent of start-up businesses die within a year due to lack of stable business opportunities

In 2006 and 2011, Parliament undertook major amendments of procurement Act, but this fell short of addressing the participation of micro-enterprises in public procurement. Worldwide, governments spend more than 20 percent of their annual budget on public procurement.

During the implementation of Naads programme, e-government created village procurement committees at all parish levels. This was intended to enhance participation of the wanainchi (citizens) in the spending of public funds but never to enable them tap the benefits that came with it since requirement for bidders remained higher and stringent, disadvantaging the active poor. PDM is back, with the same model.

Ordinarily, micro procurement of certain thresholds, say below Shs1 million, should simply require small enterprises with trading licences and bank accounts to participate. But what is the current practice; one must have a certificate of incorporation, TIN registration, Six months’ bank statements, Three years audit reports, trading licence. This excludes the cost of purchase and preparation of bid documents that are always submitted in multiple copies.

Sustainable economic development can only be achieved through inclusive participation in driving economic factors of their community. By denying micro unit enterprises the opportunity to participate in public procurement, the economic benefit of such participation is then confined to already established enterprises. Something needs to be done urgently.