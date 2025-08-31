Used, humiliated, dumped: Kadaga’s star is dimming

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of Parliament and now First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Community Affairs, is angry with the top leadership of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). At a meeting presided over by President Museveni himself, ahead of the party’s delegates’ conference held on Wednesday, she told attendees that it was unfair to sideline her and not support her bid for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the NRM, given her unwavering loyalty to the party.

Her rival was current Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who is the Woman MP for Bukedea District and arguably the most powerful female politician in Uganda. She seems to enjoy Mr Museveni’s support, which surprises not only Ms Kadaga but many Ugandans given the corruption allegations swirling around her.

Ms Kadaga complained that Ms Among has been a member of the NRM for only three years, which pales into insignificance when compared with her decades-long membership and her accomplishments.

“I have supported this party in all ways,” Ms Kadaga, 69, said. “As Deputy Speaker, I ensured that budgets were passed. I defended the interests of our people, and I stood with the NRM line.” Then she asked pointedly: “Why then should someone who has barely served three years rush to the top of the Movement?”

The answer, as all Ugandans following politics closely know, is that Ms Among, 51, is the politician Mr Museveni wants in the job. Ms Kadaga should by now have known that no Ugandan politician has served or can serve Mr Museveni’s political interests permanently. He defends you, supports and stands with you if you have demonstrable political value. Once you lose that value, you become a cast off.

That is how he has managed to stay in power. He works a bit like natural selection. He ruthlessly eliminates what does not fit or does not perform, keeping only the strongest or most useful options. Think survival of the fittest. He knows a thing or two about trial and error. In other words, he lets ideas, people or strategies compete, and whichever proves most effective gets adopted. Add cold efficiency and you will see why Mr Museveni is a natural selection personified. Cold efficiency means no loyalty, no emotion, no sentiment.

Some people who should be very close to Mr Museveni and enjoying the best Uganda has to offer, given the support they gave him during the early days of his Bush War, are already forgotten. A man named Eldard Luttamaguzi, according to an article Daily Monitor published in 2014, concealed Mr Museveni when government troops were hunting him after he launched the armed rebellion. The soldiers tortured Mr Luttamaguzi to death, but he did not divulge Mr Museveni’s whereabouts.

Yet the family of Luttamaguzi had by 2014, benefitted almost nothing from Mr Museveni’s nearly 40 years in power, as claimed by the family. Here’s what Luttamaguzi’s daughter, Violet Nakitende, told Daily Monitor in 2014: “The day we converged as children of Luttamaguzi is the day the President came to Kikandwa Primary School in July last year [2013] to meet veterans …From Kikandwa Primary School to our home is hardly 500 metres away, but he just passed by and waved. Really, why forget us when daddy stood with you?"

This suggests, in the eyes of Mr Museveni, no one is indispensable. Ms Kadaga should think of the 26 fighters with whom Mr Museveni launched the Bush War. How many are anywhere near the NRM? Ms Kadaga has to accept that her star is dimming. She will never be re-elected Speaker. The party that once elevated her has discarded her.





Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk







