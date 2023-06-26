Using boda bodas to accelerate socio-economic transformation

Economists from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development have frequently stated that in order to have socio-economic transformation, the economic structure needs to change from agriculture to industrial and service economy.

This can be realised through inter-related processes, including industrialisation and urbanisation. In Uganda, rural-urban migration is majorly driven by youth in search for better financial opportunities. Some sell off their land in order to get start-up capital for micro and small businesses in the city centres.



Urbanisation has, however, led to a growing number of infrastructural challenges. Although increased usage of roads increases traffic congestion, it offers opportunities for youth and investors in the public road transport sector. Many youth have started boda boda businesses, which offer passengers a convenient but affordable means of transport.

Boda boda business belongs to the informal sector, which makes up 50 percent of Uganda’s economy. Although the business offers employment opportunities for youth, it suffers from negative publicity. The boda boda business has been associated with increased road rage, insecurity, road traffic accidents, theft and robberies within the city.

In January 2022, during a parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure meeting, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was tasked to develop a plan to ban boda bodas from the city as a way to decongest it. The State minister for Kampala further stated that there was a plan to move public service vehicles to the city outskirts. A month later, the minister set new guidelines for boda bodas to operate within the city. Under the new guidelines, boda boda riders were required to register through the resident city commissioners, resident district commissioners and municipal leaders.

Furthermore, they were required to be identified through their stages as gazetted by council authorities. The new guidelines also required boda boda riders to go through paid training on road use and traffic safety at centres that were to be established by government.

The boda boda riders were also required to undergo medical tests before acquiring driving permits and also wear uniforms/ reflector jackets. However, as of January, more than 108,000 boda boda riders remained unregistered of 150,000 riders, according to KCCA executive director.

According to Kampala City mayor, there is no law that makes the registration of boda bodas mandatory. Although regulation of boda bodas has benefits such as safety, and preventing crime, it adds an extra barrier to urban youth trying to join the business. Furthermore, the enforcement of the new guidelines is grooming a culture of corruption and bribery among those who are supposed to enforce them. This is evident during gridlocks around busy road junctions within the city.

Rather than banning youth from joining the business, government needs to support the income-generating opportunity. In addition, more investors should be encouraged to set up motor bicycle assembly (or manufacturing) plants to take advantage of the growing demand for boda bodas.

Local auto-mobile manufacturers such as Kiira Motors corporation need to redesign their business models in order to take advantage of the growing motor bicycle demand opportunities available within Africa. The sector currently provides the best opportunity for actors within the service and industrial sector to accelerate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation by 2030.