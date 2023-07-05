Uspa must speak, stop purge of ‘critical journalists’

Last year, I got a call from a senior television journalist who wanted to host me on a live sports show to debate the state of Ugandan football. I firmly agreed and social media posts were put out to promote the show. I was fired up.

But an hour before the show, he called and intimated to me that the show’s ‘unofficial sponsor’ was uncomfortable with my presence because my views could be detrimental to their brand. It turned out that the ‘unofficial sponsor’ was Fufa. I was hardly surprised.

Whereas I took the journalist’s message in stride, I couldn’t help but wonder why an organisation like this would dread hearing critical views. Unfortunately, I am not alone. Recent events have shown there is a deep-rooted machination to purge critical voices in the media.

In the past few months, journalists such as Ms Phiona Namiiro (Fifi Pinky) and Mr John Barnes Sentamu of UBC TV and NBS TV’s Baker Kigongo have already been targeted for their critical reporting of sports management. They are facing suspension and job loss as a result. Many others out there are under strict orders not to host people like me deemed to be ‘enemies’.

Their cases highlight the urgent need for the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) to champion press freedom and protect the rights of all sports journalists, whether or not they are Uspa members.

The actions of those eager to stop dissent not only infringe upon the individual rights of journalists but also serve as a deterrent to others who may fear reprisals for speaking truth to power. By failing to address these concerns, Uspa risks becoming complicit in this assault on press freedom.

In all, the recent wave of purges targeting sports journalists critical of the management of Ugandan football raises serious concerns about the state of media freedom and accountability within the sports industry. As the umbrella body for sports journalists, Uspa has a pivotal role to play in upholding journalistic integrity and safeguarding the rights of its members.

Uspa has a responsibility to stand up against any form of intimidation, censorship, or suppression that hinders the pursuit of truth.

It is well-known that Fufa and the National Council of Sports, among others, offer Uspa members’ opportunities to travel with national teams for games and tournaments at their expense but that should not dissuade them from protecting Uspa’s independence. This would be detrimental to the independence of journalism, as these bodies - for example - could use their influence to control the flow of information and shape public opinion in its favour.

Uspa must resist any attempts to manipulate or dictate its actions, ensuring that its core principles of freedom, transparency, and accountability remain uncompromised.

So, the sports journalists’ body must not remain silent in the face of these attacks.

Mr Immanuel Ben Misagga, Emeritus President of SC Villa.