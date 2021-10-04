Vaccinate female inmates against Covid

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Covid-19 outbreak caught many countries off-guard and Uganda was not an exception. Many lives were lost and the economy suffered severe setbacks.

The Ministry of Health issued several interventions, including standard operating procedures (SOPs), but massive vaccination against Covid is the ultimate measure to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Due to the limited number of doses of the vaccines that Uganda has received through donations and those the country is yet to receive through purchasing, priority for vaccination has been given to teachers, medical workers, elderly, security personnel, and some citizens.

Prisoners, especially women and girls, should also be given priority because they are not an exception to the pandemic.

The prisons staff have been vaccinated as they are considered security officials. However, there is no information on whether there is a vaccination exercise for inmates in the various detention facilities.

Prisoners enjoy some rights just like any other citizen, including the right to healthcare.

The women in detention are so vulnerable in a sense that the standards of hygiene in these centres is very low, nutrition is inadequate, healthcare is not the best and some inmates are breast feeding mothers.

Some of them also have underlying non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, HIV, TB, and Hepatitis B, among others.

The right to healthcare is provided for under Article 39 of the Constitution and is squarely applicable to women detainees as well.

It is no doubt that provision of healthcare for prisoners is also a State responsibility as per the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the treatment of prisoners also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules as revised in 2015.

The UN Rules on the treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial measures for Women Offenders (The Bangkok Rules) also precisely provide for healthcare.

Most of the detention centres are over crowded due to the scaling down of court activities due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The high number of these inmates may be difficult to manage given the way they are confined in their dormitories, whose ventilation may not be the best given the fact that most of them were constructed a long time ago.

It may also not be possible for government to provide enough personal protective equipment (PPEs) and carry out Covid-19 tests often in case of suspected cases.

Some stakeholders, especially non-governmental organisations, have tried to come in and offer support to the prisons department in terms of resources such as hand washing materials, detergents, sanitisers, facemasks, PPEs, and also information about the virus like how it spreads and how it can be prevented.

This is done through printed posters and brochures that are made available to the inmates but this is not a lasting solution to the pandemic.

Other interventions such as adopting non-custodial measures of incarceration especially to women offenders who are accused of minor offences should be adopted by the Judiciary, sentences such as community service, paying fines, cautions, encouraging reconciliation and mediations, plea bargains and prerogative of mercy be exercised by President Museveni where possible so as to ensure that the number of women in prisons is reduced.

We should make issues of healthcare for women offenders in detention centres a priority.

Mr Brian Kisomose is a practicing advocate of the High Court.