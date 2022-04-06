Vaccination programmes: Informed consent is key

The Public Health Amendment Bill, 2021 encapsulates various issues on management of infectious diseases and epidemics including imposition of a mandatory vaccination requirement for all its residents and hefty penalties for non-compliance. This move followed the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng’s submission to Parliament on government’s preparedness to combat the Omicron variant.

Currently, the 1995 Constitution and Local Governments Act specifically enlists the functions and services for which the government is responsible in matters to do with Public Health which entails the control and management of epidemics and disasters, while local governments are placed in control of communicable diseases like tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, leprosy and yellow fever.

According to the provisions of the Public Health Bill, Clause 39, if adopted in its current state, would allow for mandatory vaccination of communicable diseases within local government settings; as well as epidemics where local governments, on the instruction of the minister, shall notify residents of compulsory vaccination and revaccination drives. More so, clause 20 of the Bill affords the government lee way to delegate the control of epidemics and disasters to local governments.

Historically, compulsory health treatments have always been a subject of animated legal and bioethical debate. Involved are two opposing interests that are in their own way protected by international treaties and constitutional provisions: the right to individual self-determination and the duty to defend and preserve collective safety.

Although “selective” forms of compulsory vaccination aimed at specific categories of individuals are already provided for, the recent Covid-19 vaccination mandates have placed the issue of the legitimacy of imposing compulsory vaccination at the centre of the multifaceted debate on health policies here and world over. Additionally, human rights activists, scientists, doctors and parents have warned about several unanswered questions regarding vaccine injuries and the lack of liability of the pharmaceutical industry.

The WHO, CDC and varied governments have since time immemorial cleared some vaccines as being safe despite available data presenting grave side effects, exclusion of huge segments of the population for whom vaccination would be unsafe eg smallpox vaccine or even where the safety profile remains unknown as is the case with the Covid-19 vaccine and Ebola vaccine.

The notion that vaccines and the vaccine enterprise is safe and effective is largely flawed given that each vaccine carries an adverse event profile. Vaccines carry risk, some vaccines carry a lot more risk than others. As a matter of fact, in the case of the vaccines for children programme, the snowballing risk of the gradually expanding vaccine schedule on our children has never been rigorously assessed.

To date, the risks of the Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks of Covid-19, especially in children, according to the statistical information provided by both CDC and independent researchers. Forcefully causing someone to take on known and unknown risks of serious adverse events through vax mandates is not only questionable but also unlawful and medically inappropriate.

This brings me to the crux of the matter. It is no secret that the cornerstone of legal and biomedical ethics in regulation of research and patient treatment is voluntary informed consent. These basic principles stem from the Hippocratic code of conduct which specifies the duty of care owed by health professionals, and the Nuremberg Code that largely dealt with issues of consent and competence in giving consent to participate in medical research or experimentation.

Accordingly, much as this proposed public health law seeks to consider vaccination as one of the key initiatives towards attaining improved population health, a healthy and lawful balance must exist between the legitimate goal of public health and the protection of individual rights. Parental consent and voluntary informed consent must be the pinnacle of vaccination programmes for children and adults respectively, especially because the individuals in question will bear the brunt of any possible side effects.

Each participant should be provided with simplified full and transparent information about vaccination in a comprehensible manner, their rights, and most importantly be in position to freely agree to participate. In other words, they should be competent to give consent.

Ms Evelyne Naikoba is a lawyer.