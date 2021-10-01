Vaccine inequity and paradox of Covid-19

By Benard Mujuni More by this Author

The recent address by President Museveni to a team of United Nations (UN) experts on Covid-19 vaccine access inequalities raises fundamental global issues that should be addressed by not only UN but other western countries and the world.

Africa suffered all kinds of horror before, during and post slavery error. There were no conventions or binding treaties for reparation of these horrendous acts post the League of Nations.

Capitalism in its form and content is rude. It aggregates power to the rich and wealthy individuals. ‘Vaccine nationalism’ has been one of the worst forms of self preservation approach to development by the Western countries.

The faulty lines in the development inequities has been exposed by the pandemic. ‘Vaccine nationalism’ challenges future engagement between developed and developing world on sustainability of various interventions especially on health and education in the post Covid-19 era.

Disparities have increased and widened in two key development areas; Equitable access to education and health inequalities in accessing care and support due to Covid-19. Children in poor households can not access education due to economic barriers. Child poverty has increased by 20 percent, according to human development index report.

Mother earth is getting hotter, and climate change is real . The developing countries unequally get the bigger share of negative effects compared to the developed countries, which largely have technological mitigative measures.

Imagine California fires happening in Uganda: It would be the worst case of human destruction. It is also true that President Museveni appreciates the rhetoric nature and double standards embedded in the development assistance mantra .

The Human Development Report (2021) clearly brings out issues of equity and sustainability in the development processes as being lopsided against the poor

The idea that resource scarcity limits the world development potential has along history. In practice, technological innovations and inventions of science should help the world to be less unequal . Again, technology has instead led to bigger technological divide.

Europe and some western countries have massively vaccinated their citizens and got back to normal. They however have extra stock piles of vaccines they can not release even though developing countries need them. This unfair play is being planted into generations hence intergenerational inequality and injustice. Young people are watching this unsustainable and unfair nature of development.

The critical outcome is that uncertainty permeates into fear. The strong threatens the weak in the survival warfare. Like Oliver Mtukuzi’s Song “Teddy , What shall we do.? When faced with a pandemic such as Covid -19, humanity feels powerless and looks at its leadership for solutions.

World leaders especially from the West have a moral and global duty to release Covid-19 vaccines for the developing world to fully vaccinate. They ought to release those oppressive patents, which they have regularly used to dominate World Trade, and dictate trade terms

Amartya Sen, the acclaimed inequality expert , in 1979 proposed that we think about inequality in terms of capabilities. Equality is neither necessary nor sufficient for equity. People with disabilities, children, minorities, women, the older persons, geographically isolated, the poor. Those with health challenges experience inequality differently at micro, meso and maso level.

The pandemic has shortened people’s life span while leaving behind weaker societies in terms of cope up mechanisms. There is also the challenge of weaker, less productive labour, huge health and disease burden to the households and economies.

There is ,therefore ,urgent need to rethink the engagement of the Western world with respect to Covid-19 vaccine equity but also the development support rendered.



