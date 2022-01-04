Vaccines have saved us from lockdowns and further restrictions

Author: Abbey K. Semuwemba. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • I think Covid-19 is here to stay and we just have to learn to live with it, if anyone wants any quality of life at all. 

“My friend is double jabbed and currently has Covid.” That’s what most people who are anti vaccine say as their selling points for not being vaccinated. The first bandwagon people jump on, “the vaccine doesn’t work”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.