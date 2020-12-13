Vagaries of travel in  the time of coronavirus

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

It is a one-of-a-kind experience travelling on Ugandan city roads after midnight in these times of the Covid-19 curfew.

The world is quiet and formerly happening enclaves along the highway now look like ghost towns. Even the buildings where bars used to be and the concert halls that once hosted revellers appear sad and forlorn.

As we cruise around after-hours, one cannot help but picture the proprietors of these comatose businesses tossing in their beds over the investments that now make no returns.

The security personnel religiously man their posts, asking those who dare to venture out at night where they are headed. If you have a genuine reason to travel, they will wave you through. But on a rainy and cold night, you have to feel for the men who police our neighbourhoods after dark.

A few solitary figures dare to walk around or ride on boda bodas. There are some boda cyclists parked at an isolated traffic intersection.

Their presence there in the dead of night is both worrying and surprising. This is either curfew violation of the highest order or an exception has been made for riders that the rest of us know nothing about.

Advertisement

Anyway, arrival at Entebbe International Airport is without incident, all standard operating procedures observed.

There is a small tired crowd which looks like they mostly arrived before the 9pm curfew to wait for a flight arriving at 1am. My travelling companion only remembers to mention the mosquitoes in the waiting area when we are about to park.

I imagine the waiting crowd has had to brave a few bites under the tent in the waiting area outside. It appears travelling later rather than sooner was a smart move. I cannot imagine adding malaria to the list of diseases to worry about. Covid-19 is already having a field day.

And as the arrivals begin to filter through, the fatigued crowd who have probably been sitting for hours are now ready to throw caution to the wind.

In the anxiety to catch a glimpse of their arriving loved ones, social distancing is thrown out of the window as the waiting friends and relatives crowd together. Everyone, however, seems to be wearing a mask, which is slightly reassuring.

The wait is far from over and as the check in for arriving travellers is also done to allow social distancing.

As the restless crowd shift on their feet, waiting anxiously for their loved ones to walk through, one cannot help but notice a few small touches.

It is about 2am now and more than five groups of people are carrying bouquets. Even in the middle of the night, or the morning in this case, some people still have their game face on.



Perhaps because of the travel restrictions or maybe because we are so Ugandan, welcoming back a friend or relative from abroad is still a song and dance, like back in the day when families wore their Sunday best, carried a feast and stopped short of hiring traditional dancers to welcome their returning family and friends.

Not to be left out, I mention to my company that next time, I too will be carrying flowers; that I will make the effort to pop by the florist before heading to the airport, even if I have to be there at 3am.

My company is the unromantic kind. He laughs off my suggestion, swearing that he will not be party to any such thing. Owing to the masks that everyone is wearing, it is comical to watch people almost fail to recognise family and friends as they arrive.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com

