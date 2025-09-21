Value-based leadership: The authentic leader's secret

Leading in a complex environment entails many things, and one of which is effective decision-making. It has been said that every day of leading is different, as each day comes with its challenges. This, in effect, means that every leader needs a secret that can enable them to remain authentic and rise to the complexities of leadership.

It appears safe to argue that this secret lies in values which can be best described as an invisible architecture that guides the decision-making process.

Following a values-based leadership means that there can be predictability in volatile situations. Authentic leaders tend to draw more from their teams as the values they anchor on provide clarity and signal to the team what can be done when they are caught between a rock and a hard place. Some of the values effective leaders embody include honesty, integrity, courage, resilience, perseverance, judgment, and decisiveness.

Granted, there are many leadership styles out there, and great leaders know that to get results, they need to adapt different styles based on the situation at hand.

However, leaders who allow their values to influence how they lead often get better results. According to John Maxwell, “Values-based leadership is about serving others by adding value to them so that they can positively impact the world.”

In my view, the greatest benefit of values-based leadership is that it enables the leader to lead from their core and be authentic and vulnerable if need be. Leaders who lead with values at the forefront tend to make the shift from transactional leadership to transformational leadership, where the focus is on those they lead to attain their greatest potential.

Another advantage of values-based leadership is the ripple effect it has, as it causes trust to compound. For example, a leader who values transparency will see to it that they openly share both good and setbacks encountered along the way. They are honest about challenges and admit that they are not the know-it-all and can learn from others. Such actions often create psychological safety, which in turn boosts innovation as teams are ready to experiment and learn from failures as they turn them into stepping stones for the next level. Authentic leaders also know that they need to be long-sighted and allow their values to guide them even when they must turn down transactions that may not align with the organisation’s values.

Doing so communicates to those they lead that they practice what they preach. As a result, the ethical decisions they make build trust and credibility not only internally but externally as well, and this affects their bottom line positively. Finally, what comes to mind is the quote by Mahatma Gandhi who cautioned us thus: “Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, your words become your actions, your actions become your habits, your habits become your values, and your values determine your destiny.”

It follows, therefore, that authentic leaders consistently allow their values to guide them as they navigate the leadership terrain.

This is because we know that leading calls for having a clear sense of who you are and what you stand for, then allowing those answers to guide you.

Let us, as leaders, pause and reflect on our core values and ask whether these values are visible in our daily leadership.



