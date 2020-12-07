By Guest Writer More by this Author

The term Independence means being strong and able to survive on your own. It denotes freedom from control, influence and support or the like of others.

National independence in context is the right of the people to determine their own form of government without external influence and this articulates national identity.



Uganda in perspective is an autonomous State in every strata. The country attained independence on October 9, 1962 from the British. As such, Uganda is an independent nation with the power to rule, make its own laws and decisions affecting it constructively.



The citizens of an independent country have rights, duties, and the power to elect their leaders. Attaining independence is national integrity and is paramount in order for a country to develop.

National independence means that all men were created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

In order to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. Governments, therefore, exist to serve the people, who elect representatives to express their will.

In order to form a more perfect unity, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquillity, provide for the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, we have to engage in elections with integrity.

In this assertion, we balance the will of the majority with the rights of the minority, so that the powerful do not trample on the few.

The net effect of all these processes is the formation of a highly graduated citizenship and a highly diversified notion of the nation called Uganda.

The logic and value of national independence, therefore, lies in upholding and celebrating credible future elections including 2021 General Election for capacity development.

This is a justification of civil rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda as an independent State.

If elections are held and upheld with integrity, there is no projection of mayhem, repression, intimidation, voter tensions and de-politicisation.

In political integrity, all stake holders have inclusive, open and meaningful opportunities to equally influence decision making while avoiding the perils of indifference and self-indulgence.

Political integrity in an independent state is only possible when safe guards exist throughout the political process with elections inclusive.

Can Uganda have peaceful 2021 elections? Absolutely yes. This emerges if and only if every Ugandan reviews and corrects the mistakes of the past elections at right conscience, and relate the essence of national independence and its positive attributes.

Rejection of electoral violence and human rights violations is a positive sign and reflection of national independence.

Biblically, violence is the result of a pathology of the soul. Violence does not begin with standing armies, generational ethnic hatred, long standing social inequities. Violence is as close to us as our own hearts.

Therefore, violence against human beings is wrong because human beings were created in the image and likeness of God who is peace Himself. There is a worth, a value, a dignity, to every human life. (Psalm 11:5).

Credible elections are a cornerstone of democracy and this to be achieved, the responsibility for a successful election lies not just with the electoral commission but with the entire range of electoral stakeholders, which includes political parties, supporters, civil society and voters at large.

Nevertheless, the overriding responsibility for a successful election lies with political leaders. This is independence in word and practice.

