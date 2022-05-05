Very bad things happen to everyone when bad politics meets bad business

There is a little book first published in 1901 by Olivier Henry. It is titled Cabbages and Kings, and parodies a country called Anchuria. This is the book’s timeless opening paragraph, “They will tell you in Anchuria, that President Miraflores, of that volatile republic, died by his own hand in the coast town of Coralio; that he had reached thus far in flight from the inconveniences of an imminent revolution; and that one hundred thousand dollars, government funds, which he carried with him in an American leather valise as a souvenir of his tempestuous administration, was never afterward recovered.

For real, a boy will show you his grave. It is back of the town near a little bridge that spans a mangrove swamp. A plain slab of wood stands at its head. It is characteristic of these buoyant people that they pursue no man beyond the grave. “Let God be his judge!”

More importantly, the book is the origin of the phrase, “Banana Republic” – the kinds of countries where things like that are likely to happen. In truth, the book was about a South American country – Honduras. By the time of its writing, the country had changed presidents about 35 times in its 46 years of independence. More remarkable though, it was indeed a banana republic in literal terms – small and large farms and major export commodities.

So, what exactly makes a banana republic? In 1911, the foreign Chief Executive of the largest banana exporting company conspired with others and engineered a military coup that overthrew the democratically elected government. For a period, the country was under the thumb of foreign corporations which in cahoots with thieving politicians basically put the country’s agriculture, communication and transportation sectors under the control of one country. You couldn’t grow bananas, trade in or move them because that was the monopoly of the foreign-owned United Fruit Company.

But you see, there was no incentive on the part of United Fruit, to invest in the welfare of the ordinary Honduran. As long as they satisfied the small ruling class with fat kickbacks, they could get away with whatever they chose to. There were no protections for Honduran farmers and traders, no labour rights for workers, profit repatriation, a breakdown of social services and with it, law and order, dizzying corruption, violence and crime. This has not changed much even today regardless of how often the country has changed presidents.

There was a horrific bus accident this week, in Sebitoli, just outside of Fort Portal City. By the time of submitting this column, over 20 passengers had been reported dead. We were also told that Buhinga, the Regional Referral Hospital was overwhelmed and unable to deal with the emergency.

Ten years ago, I was on a bus that overturned in Myanzi, just after Mityana town. Together with my cousins and an uncle, we were heading to Fort Portal, to celebrate my grandmother’s 80th birthday. Thank God we escaped with very minor injuries. First responders and the Police pickups rushed everyone to the district hospital using whatever means they could. We were too many to get attended to by the medics on duty that night so it was long before everyone could get checked out.

The hospital didn’t have enough beds and the few available ones had no mattresses. Well-wishers brought beddings and passed them around. When it started to rain, we realized that the windows did not have panes, so the rain was basically coming into the wards and flooding the floor. This is a story that I have shared before but I am retelling it so you can see how much has changed over the decade – if at all.

So why do I love that opening paragraph in Cabbages and Kings? Well, because it is possible for time to pass with very little having changed especially if you do things wrong. When you allow your economy to get captured by large foreign corporations – legitimate and shadowy; when – because of greed – a small class of business elite seeks to control the means of production and lock out nationals, it is a bad sign and pointer to how things could end.

From that point, it might not matter how many banana stems, coffee seeds or cassava tubers you put in the ground because along with them, you are also likely planting poverty, hunger, disease, income inequality, crime and predictably, political chaos.