Violence has no place in our society

Harold Acemah

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organisation defines violence as, “The intentional use of physical force or power, threatened or real or actual, against oneself, another person or against a group.”

Violence has become so rampant in Uganda that it’s high time Ugandans addressed this problem with a view to finding durable solutions. The use of violence to achieve personal and political ends is wrong, uncivilised, unethical, primitive, backward and unacceptable. Ugandans should not accept or condone the use of force and violence to achieve political goals.
According to Wikipedia, “violence is the use of physical force so as to injure, damage or destroy.”

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.