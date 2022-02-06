Violence has no place in our society

Another definition states that, violence is “an unjust or unwarranted exertion of force or power, as against rights or laws to take over government by violence, a violent act or proceeding”.

Some Ugandans will today mark a day on which acts of violence were committed on February 6, 1981, an event called Tarehe Sita. Ugandans have since Independence, in 1962, suffered enormously from acts of violence perpetrated, inter alia, in 1966, from 1971-1979, from 1981-1986 in Luweero and recently in November 2020 during campaigns for the 2021 elections in which more than 50 unarmed, innocent and peaceful Ugandans died within two days!

Those who perished were our fellow citizens whose only crime was that they held different political views from NRM, which is their fundamental right enshrined in the 1995 Constitution. May their souls rest in eternal peace!

Violence begets violence. As Scripture teaches, all who take the sword will perish by the sword. There is no lasting military solution to political problems. Hence, peaceful and political means are better and preferable to use of force. The sooner Africans accept and implement this wise counsel, the better for Africa. As a career diplomat, I believe and know that there is a peaceful solution, through negotiations, to every political problem, given the necessary political will and common sense.

Whenever people resort to use of force and violence to resolve political differences in a country, they should always remember that persons who get hurt, maimed and killed in the process are their fellow citizens, not foreigners or aliens from Mars.

In addition, those of us who are Christians should remember what commandment 6 of God says: “You shall not kill” (RSV) and it’s unconditional. I would like to caution and warn men of violence that sooner or later each one of us will stand before God our Father in heaven for final judgment. Make no mistake, all men who torture and kill people, who glorify and perpetrate violence will one day face justice which they have denied millions of people. Their names will be expunged from the “Book of Life” and they will be condemned to suffer eternal damnation in hell.

On the day of reckoning, don’t plead ignorance of God’s laws. I tell you, nobody will get away with crimes and sins they have committed in gross violation of God’s Laws, especially the 6th Commandment.

What is the way forward? I would like to propose that Ugandans, especially our political leaders, must learn to practise tolerance, self-control and treat each other with compassion and respect, irrespective of one’s status in society, political affiliation, ethnicity and religion.

Our leaders must learn to control their tongues because this business of saying anything, anytime and anyhow is a disgrace and a mark of moral bankruptcy. This business of constantly abusing, insulting and calling fellow citizens demeaning and offensive names says more about the mindset of the abuser than the abused. God in His divine wisdom put us here. Let us learn to be our brother’s keeper and live peacefully as good neighbours.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

